 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Mid-century modern suburban home is free, if you can move it

  • 0

ELGIN — A mid-century modern home in suburban Chicago is being offered for free to anyone willing to move it to a new location before it's scheduled to be demolished.

At least one person may be seriously interested in the 2,300-square-foot home on Kane County property recently annexed by the city of Elgin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

But moving the home is no small task. The weight of the house, which is constructed of brick and metal, and nearby power lines make it tough to relocate. Julia Thavong, preservation planner for the Kane County Development Department, said the cost to complete the relocation is about $500,000.

Federal review pauses construction through Rockford prairie

"So, not for the faint of heart," Thavong said.

The home, built in 1967, was designated a Kane County landmark in 1996. The status was lost when the Elgin City Council voted in November to annex the property for an industrial development.

The home is one of six expected to be leveled for the redevelopment. But the developer agreed to wait until spring in case anyone wants to move the home, which was designed by local architect John Schmidtke.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Aurora man sues police for alleged excessive force

Aurora man sues police for alleged excessive force

The suit alleges that the police pulled him over under the pretext of a minor traffic violation, extended what should have been a routine stop after learning about his criminal background, and then used excessive force while arresting him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Moose Walk Along Snowy Colorado Landscape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News