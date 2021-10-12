 Skip to main content
Metro East pedestrian struck and killed is identified

A Fairview Heights man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Illinois 161, just north of Old Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Jason Barreto, 42, of Fairview Heights.

Barreto was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m.

The crash was called in by the driver of the only vehicle involved, informing police that a pedestrian had been struck by her vehicle.

The driver was not injured and was later released after providing her account of what occurred. Police said they found no signs that the driver was impaired, but the cause remains under investigation.

