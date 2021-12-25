Metro East man faces battery, animal cruelty charges

 Skip to main content
EDWARDSVILLE — A Bethalto man faces felony and misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, aggravated assault of a police officer and animal cruelty after an incident on Dec. 22.

Michael A. Proffer, 23, of Bethalto, was charged Dec. 22 with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony; and animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.

According to court documents and statements by the police department, on Dec. 21 a 911 call was made regarding a domestic incident at Proffer's home. According to court documents Proffer allegedly strangled a family or household member and "cruelly treated" a 7-week-old Person's Russell Terrier by kicking the dog's carrier and swinging it around with the animal inside.

When police arrived, Proffer allegedly approached officers with a "police style expandable baton." At that time officers disengaged and called for additional units. Progger was ultimately taken into custody.

Officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the East Alton, South Roxana, Hartford and Wood River police departments assisted in the investigation.

Bail was set at $75,000.

