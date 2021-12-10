Metro East judge imposes heavy sentence on sexual predator

A 56-year-old man has been given a 160-year sentence on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victims under the age of 13 in Monroe County.

Douglas "Brad" Hicks had pleaded guilty to the four charges earlier this year and on Monday he was sentenced, according to Monroe County court records and the Columbia Police Department.

Hicks is required to serve 40 years for each count consecutively and 85% of the sentence "must be served," the Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

The investigation began in November 2019 when Columbia police detectives received allegations against Hicks from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Associate Judge Dominic Kujawa handed down the sentence against Hicks.

Hicks faced dozens of other felony charges of predatory criminal assault of victims under the age of 13 and child pornography but those charges have been dismissed, according to Monroe County court records.

