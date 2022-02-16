Metro East community leaders ask state for help after fire destroys uninsured village building

WASHINGTON PARK — City leaders in Washington Park held a press conference Tuesday morning demanding support to help the village recover from a fire that displaced its police, fire and public works departments.

"This meeting is about resources" Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris said. "When can the surrounding communities and surrounding agencies help us? That's all that we're asking for."

Last fall, a fire destroyed the building on Forest Boulevard that housed the city's police, fire and public works departments. Various records and equipment were damaged in the fire. Authorities said that the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The city doesn't have the funds to replace what was lost in the fire, including new building, according to city officials. Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore said the building was uninsured and wasn't sure how long it did not have insurance.

Mayor Moore said the city's police department is currently operating at Washington Park Senior Citizen's Hall on Park Avenue and public works meets in the parking lot of city hall. The city's fire trucks are housed with a local trucking contractor.

"It's hard in the village of Washington Park because, again, we don't have the finances we need to do our job," Harris said. "If we can find a way to get the finances we need in Washington Park, we can be like Cahokia Heights, we can be like Belleville, we can be like Fairmont City, we can be like Caseyville. We can be like 'up the hill'.

"If 'up the hill' helps 'down the hill', it'll be a better community in St. Clair County for a whole."

Mayor Moore said he hasn't heard from state leaders. He said he's had calls with state representatives LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) and Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) and Senator Christ Belt (D-Swansea), but hasn't received a definitive response about getting help.

None of them could be reached for comment Tuesday.

Moore said getting a new building would cost a least $500,000 — money that Washington Park doesn't have.

"How do they expect us to just function?" Moore said. "That was our police department, fire department and public works, so everything just went. I had to make the contact. I wasn't getting calls from anybody. I had to do the reaching out."

Moore said he last met with the elected state officials last month and was told that they're still trying to find ways to help.

"At some point, just still looking is not good enough," Moore said. "We need help now because if they prolong it, sooner or later, they're just going to push us under the rug and completely forget about us. Three years from now, we'll still be standing in front of this building saying that we're looking for help."

Mayor Moore, who was elected last month, wants residents in Washington Park to know that the city will do the best that they can to provide for them, with or without the state's help.

"A change is coming, and I still stand on that," Moore said."I am going to make a change in the village."

