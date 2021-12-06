Metro East college reopening after cyberattack

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College plans to welcome students back on campus Tuesday after being closed since Nov. 23 because of a cyberattack.

All campuses are scheduled to reopen for team members only on Monday.

In a Facebook video, LCCC President Ken Trzaska told students their success was the college's priority and he knew the recent incidents "have really added stress" to the end of the semester for them.

"Please know that there is no academic penalty for work that was due during this time and curriculum through the end of the semester may need to be adjusted to account for time lost," Trzaska said. "Rest assured that the semester will end on time, as there is no plan to impact the winter break."

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, a ransomware attack was made on the college's computer network. A ransomware attack usually is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

LCCC officials have not disclosed the exact amount that had been demanded from LCCC by the ransomware attack.

Officials said there is no evidence that personal information was affected by the cyber attack. Trzaska said all campus members will be asked to update their login credentials once the computer systems are back online, with details shared via the LC Alert system.

Since Nov. 23, a team of cybersecurity experts have been "working around the clock" to bring all of the computer systems back online, with additional security measures, Trzaska said. He said the school was encouraged by the progress being made and an investigation into the ransomware attack is ongoing.

