McLean County vaccination rate hits 60.5%

NEW COVID CASES: 35 on Friday, 42 on Saturday and 27 on Sunday.
ISOLATING AT HOME: 289 people. A total of 22,927 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
HOSPITALIZED: 12 people. McLean County hospitals report 85% of intensive care unit beds are in use and 88% of total beds in use.
DEATHS: A man in his 70s associated with long-term care and a man in his 80s not associated with long-term care with COVID have died. A total of 281 COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County.
TESTS: More than 573,202 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2% through Monday.
VACCINATED: About 203,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 60.5% of the population are fully vaccinated.
Lawyers for Laura Schwab in a 15-page filing in California Superior Court said she was subjected to a "textbook pattern of gender bias that, unfortunately, women who attain senior executive status levels too often continue to experience."
"If the sight of a tampon or pad fills someone with so much rage they have to resort to such immature extremes, that is more evidence that menstruation has to come out of the shadows," said state Rep. Katie Stuart.