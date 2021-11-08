McLean County vaccination rate hits 60.5%

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department released the following updated COVID data on Monday: 

NEW COVID CASES: 35 on Friday, 42 on Saturday and 27 on Sunday. 

ISOLATING AT HOME: 289 people. A total of 22,927 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

The Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace COVID-19 vaccination rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week.

HOSPITALIZED: 12 people. McLean County hospitals report 85% of intensive care unit beds are in use and 88% of total beds in use. 

DEATHS: A man in his 70s associated with long-term care and a man in his 80s not associated with long-term care with COVID have died. A total of 281 COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County. 

TESTS: More than 573,202 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2% through Monday.

VACCINATED: About 203,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 60.5% of the population are fully vaccinated.

