McLean County vaccination rate hits 60.5%

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department released the following updated COVID data on Monday:

NEW COVID CASES: 35 on Friday, 42 on Saturday and 27 on Sunday.

ISOLATING AT HOME: 289 people. A total of 22,927 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

HOSPITALIZED: 12 people. McLean County hospitals report 85% of intensive care unit beds are in use and 88% of total beds in use.

DEATHS: A man in his 70s associated with long-term care and a man in his 80s not associated with long-term care with COVID have died. A total of 281 COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County.

TESTS: More than 573,202 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2% through Monday.

VACCINATED: About 203,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 60.5% of the population are fully vaccinated.

