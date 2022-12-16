McLean County adds 297 COVID cases, 2 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Friday reported 297 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, and two more deaths due to the virus.

The deaths included a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s, neither associated with long-term care, according to a news release from MCHD.

The county has now seen a total of 62,399 COVID cases and 412 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 23,334 new COVID cases and 82 COVID-related deaths in the past week. The state has now seen a total of 3,930,135 COVID cases and 35,632 COVID-related deaths.

McLean County is one of 43 counties in the state at medium level, including nearby Woodford and DeWitt counties. Forty-three counties, including Tazewell, Logan, Piatt, Champaign and Ford counties, are at high level. The community level is determined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics.

At medium level, the CDC recommends that high-risk people and those who live with them consider wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The federal, state and local health agencies continue to recommend people get vaccinated, including with staying up to date on booster shots.

“As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind Illinoisans that these elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections, increased hospitalizations and limited hospital beds,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra stated in a news release. “I strongly recommend all Illinoisans take preventative steps to protect themselves and their family and friends, especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65.”

Preventative steps outlined by Vohra include being up to date on COVID and flu vaccines; enhanced ventilation at gatherings; good hand hygiene; and staying home when sick.

MCHD continues to offer COVID vaccines and boosters by appointment for all ages, including the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. To schedule an adult vaccine, call 309-888-5435; for child vaccines, call 309-888-5455.

To find other locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters near you, go to vaccines.gov.

MCHD also offers walk-in COVID testing inside the health department building at 200 W. Front St. in downtown Bloomington. Testing will be available next week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday on the fourth floor, Room 400E. This includes nasal swab testing for ages 5 and older and SHIELD saliva-based testing for all ages.

MCHD will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.