Mayor Lori Lightfoot rips police union head over Holocaust comments, vaccine mandate opposition: ‘He’s a goof’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot ripped Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Thursday for comparing a vaccination mandate on city workers to the Holocaust, calling him “a goof” and condemning his “unfortunate and frankly offensive outburst.”

Lightfoot this week announced that all city of Chicago workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, though employees can apply for medical or religious exemption. Catanzara expressed his opposition in a Sun-Times interview where he compared the mandate to the Holocaust, drawing criticism from the Midwest Anti Defamation League.

In response to a question on MSNBC about her mandate, Lightfoot ripped Catanzara’s comments and said most police officers “understand that the vaccine is absolutely safe, that it’s widely available, and it’s the only protection that they have against the virus.”

“When you look at the statistics that the CDC has recently put out, that the virus is the leading cause of death among first responders, police included, the answer is clear,” Lightfoot added. “You’ve got to get vaccinated.”

Lightfoot went on to call Catanzara “a horrible guy” and said “He’s a goof.”

Catanzara did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Catanzara was elected to head the local FOP, which has thousands of members, last year. From the time he started with the department in January 1995 through mid-2017, Catanzara amassed at least 35 complaints alleging misconduct, records obtained by the Tribune show.

But he rode a wave of controversy to popularity with fellow officers, including filing a complaint against then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson accusing him of breaking the law by allowing an anti-violence march to proceed in 2018 along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Thursday’s exchange is just the latest volley in a long-running conflict between Lightfoot and police union leadership.

Last summer, Lightfoot defended sending a series of insulting text messages to Catanzara in which she called him a “clown,” “fraud,” “cartoon character” and “liar.”

Those text messages mirrored a July 2019 controversy in which she was heard on a hot mic referring to the union’s then-vice president, Patrick Murray, as an “FOP clown.”

As Murray approached the microphone available for people to speak during public comment, Lightfoot was overheard on the dais saying, “Back again. This is this FOP clown.”

She later acknowledged it was inappropriate for her “to say that out loud,” but wouldn’t apologize for the substance of the remark.

