Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to distribute prepaid gas, transit cards approved by Chicago council panel

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s big push to hand out up to 150,000 gas cards and CTA transit fare cards cleared a City Council hurdle Wednesday despite ongoing concerns from aldermen whose approval she needs to launch it.
The council Budget Committee approved the $12.5 million outlay by a 15-12 vote. The full City Council is set to consider it next week.
Even some of those who backed the plan Wednesday said they did so reluctantly.
Southwest Side Ald. Mike Rodriguez, 22nd, said he would rather the funds go to a pilot universal income program for poor residents. But he nonetheless voted in favor of the Lightfoot gas-and-transit card program because “at its core, we are redirecting money to working-class people.”
And Northwest Side Ald. Ariel Reboyras, 30th, voted yes, saying he understands Chicagoans are hurting and this is a way to help some of them. But Reboyras said he wished it could be applied more broadly to give aid to more people.
But West Side Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th, said his colleagues who vote no were voting against “those who need the most help” making ends meet and getting around the city. “This is a small way to help some of our most challenged residents,” Ervin said.
Several aldermen have greeted with skepticism Lightfoot’s election-year plan to use $12.5 million in city money to give away 50,000 prepaid gas cards worth $150 each and 100,000 passes that will cover $50 worth of CTA bus and train fares.
Coming after businessman Willie Wilson staged his own gas giveaway events before announcing his mayoral campaign, some dismissed the Lightfoot move as a political ploy. Others criticized the income guidelines the mayor set for eligibility. Wilson is planning another gas giveaway on Saturday.
Facing pushback, Lightfoot did not ask the Budget Committee to approve an earlier version of her proposal. She amended her initial plan to direct the cards to lower-income households and have 75% of them go to people who live in neighborhoods suffering from “high mobility hardship” on the West and South sides, before bringing it to the committee for an up-or-down vote.
Of the roughly 1 million households in Chicago, about 500,000 would be eligible for one of the 150,000 total cards, according to Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett. About one-third of the city’s households are within the “high mobility hardship” areas, Huang Bennett said.
The cards would be distributed via lottery if more eligible households apply than the number of cards that are available.
Lightfoot defended the program this week as a public policy move not tied to her reelection campaign or a reaction to Wilson’s giveaways.
It failed to convince several members of the Budget Committee.
Far South Side Ald. Sue Sadlowski Garza, 10th, voted no on Wednesday, saying the money should go to something “more sustainable,” such as mental health services. “I don’t think this is a good move. You’ve got a car, you’re filling it up twice and it’s over,” Sadlowski Garza said.
South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston, 5th, said, “there are so many more needs we have in this city” that are more pressing, such as food insecurity.
Southwest Side Ald. Derrick Curtis, 18th, lamented that his residents wouldn’t see many of the cards because of the income and geographic hurdles. “If everyone can’t get a slice of the pie, no one should,” he said.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
1 of 4
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
BRIAN RICH, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
U.S. Sen. Tamny Duckworth
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced he will be giving away another $1 million in gas this Saturday, a move that will provide some relief for city motorists but also, once again, raises thorny questions about Wilson providing handouts to potential voters.
Ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s campaign fund paid $4 million last month to the legal firm defending him in his federal racketeering case, nearly doubling the total amount he’s sent to the firm over the last four years.