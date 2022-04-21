Mars Wrigley to build $40M research and development facility in Chicago

CHICAGO - Mars Wrigley announced Thursday it would build a new research and development facility on Goose Island, the site of the company’s global headquarters.
The company, which makes candies including M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Twix, said the development will make Chicago its largest innovation hub in the world.
Construction on the research hub is scheduled to begin this summer and be completed by by the summer of 2023. It is expected to cost about $40 million, according to spokesperson Jonathan Guerin.
The facility will be built next to the company’s existing global innovation center on Goose Island, which opened in 2005 and where Mars already employs more than 450 people. About 950 people work on the company’s Goose Island campus in total. The company said the new facility will bring about 30 jobs to Chicago.
Guerin said in an email that the new research hub would “expand to inspire the next generation of new products to support the company’s iconic global snacks and treats brands.” Research and development at the existing facility is focused on fruity, gum and mints products, Guerin said.
“Mars has made Chicago home to innovation for nearly 100 years, producing some of the world’s most beloved and iconic snacks and treats,” Chris Rowe, the company’s global vice president of research and development, said in a statement. “Creating new jobs and a world-class, multimillion-dollar research and development hub demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Chicagoland area and accelerates our future for innovation.”
Mars acquired Chicago-based Wrigley in 2008. The company’s U.S. headquarters moved to New Jersey in 2017, though its global headquarters is on Goose Island.
In January, Mars Wrigley announced it was closing a historic chocolate plant in Galewood on the city’s West Side. The plant, which as of January employed about 280 people, will be phased out over the next two years, the company said at the time.
Some of the company’s other Illinois manufacturing locations include an ice cream factory in Burr Ridge, a candy factory in Yorkville and a pet nutrition manufacturing site in Mattoon. Mars employs just under 4,000 people in Illinois.
1 of 7
Altgeld
A portrait of John Peter Altgeld, who served as Illinois governor from 1893-97, hangs in Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus.
Altgeld Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University in De Kalb is one of three buildings with that same name at public universities in the state. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also have Altgeld Halls.) The buildings -- and collegiate "castles" at Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University -- all trace their histories back to Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, a fan of this architectural style.
A portrait of John Peter Altgeld, who served as Illinois governor from 1893-97, hangs in Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
040222-nws-castles-1.jpg
Altgeld Hall on the Southern Illinois University campus is one of several castle-inspired buildings on Illinois state university campuses.
BYRON HETZLER, THE SOUTHERN
Altgeld Hall Northern Illinois University
Altgeld Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University in De Kalb is one of three buildings with that same name at public universities in the state. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also have Altgeld Halls.) The buildings -- and collegiate "castles" at Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University -- all trace their histories back to Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, a fan of this architectural style.
Courtesy Northern Illinois University
Northern Illinois University logo
The logo for Northern Illinois University features a depiction of Altgeld Hall.
Provided
Cook Hall Illinois State University
Cook Hall at Illinois State University in Normal is one of several "castles" on public university campuses in the state.
Courtesy Illinois State University
Illinois State University Cook Hall
Cook Hall on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Courtesy of Illinois State University
University of Illinois Altgeld Hall
Altgeld Hall on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign features the architectural stylings favored by the building's namesake, Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld.
The charges were the result of an Illinois State Police investigation that began Friday when a woman held in the Henry County Jail complained of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer, the release states.
An Illinois appellate court has sided with Chicago Public Schools in vacating a temporary restraining order that prevented the district from taking employment action against six CPS teachers for refusing to submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19.
Is it OK for free-range chickens to not range freely? That's a question free-range egg producers are pondering as they try to be open about their product while also protecting chickens from a bird flu that has killed roughly 28 million poultry across the country.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.