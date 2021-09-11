Marines Foundation plans march through Chicago in memory of 9/11 and lives lost in Afghanistan

A 13-mile march through Chicago is set for Saturday in honor of the lives lost to a bomb attack in Afghanistan and on 9/11.

The Chicago Marines Foundation was organizing the “hump,” as Marines call a hike, marking 1 mile for each military member killed in Kabul on Aug. 26.

The walk is open to the public and will start with a memorial program at 7:30 a.m. at the Cloud Gate sculpture, known as The Bean, in Millenium Park. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center in a terrorist attack in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, that prompted the war in Afghanistan.

That will be followed by the national anthem and “Marines’ Hymn,” with step-off at 8 a.m. and arrival at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville by 1 p.m.

Details and the parade route are posted online.

The Marines Foundation acknowledged the march was “short-fused,” meaning done with short notice. It posted a statement on Facebook that the goal is to honor lives lost and “to provide comfort, esprit de corps, and if necessary, a shoulder to cry on for those of you hurting from the events of the past 20 years and this summer. ... We love you, we need you here and want to see you out.”

The president of the Chicago Marines Foundation, Dana Oswald, said the march is needed because, after the bombing in Kabul, “a lot of Marines were hurting quite a bit.” This will be the first such march organized by the foundation beyond its annual Nov. 10 get-together for the creation of the Marines.

She said Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), a Marines veteran, was expected to participate, and singer John Vincent was scheduled to perform.

