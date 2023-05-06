GENEVA — A 49-year-old man has died after being struck by a freight train at a rail crossing in suburban Chicago, authorities said Saturday.

A preliminary investigation found the man from the suburb of Yorkville and two others had exited a westbound commuter train in downtown Geneva at around 8:50 p.m. Friday. They were walking to their vehicle, which was parked on the other side of the tracks.

The three men walked under the flashing and lowered emergency guardrail arms while the commuter train was still stopped, Geneva police said Saturday.

The victim was struck by an eastbound freight train and pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The two others made it safely across the tracks.

The freight train stopped after the man was struck.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term