Man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for torching car of R. Kelly accuser

A Georgia man once connected to disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly’s entourage was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison Wednesday for torching a vehicle belonging to one of the singer’s accusers in an attempt to silence her.

Michael Williams, a relative of one of Kelly’s former publicists, pleaded guilty in April to one count of arson in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, where Kelly was later convicted of racketeering conspiracy.

According to Williams’ plea agreement with prosecutors, he committed the arson to intimidate and threaten the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, “with the intent to prevent her from cooperating with the government’s investigation and, as a result, significantly interfering with the case against Kelly.”

The victim was not in court Wednesday but prosecutors read a statement from her calling the crime “not only vicious but disturbing.”

“My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things,” the statement read. “Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life.”

Williams admitted using gasoline to set fire to an SUV in June 2020 that was parked outside a Florida residence where the victim was staying. Her mother, who was in the home at the time along with two of her grandchildren, reported hearing an explosion and seeing someone running from the scene “whose arm appeared to be lit on fire,” court records show.

The fire destroyed the SUV and melted part of another vehicle parked in front of it before firefighters arrived, records show. In the mother’s frantic 911 call, children could be heard screaming in the background as she told the operator she was worried the flames were going to spread to the house.

Investigators later discovered accelerant surrounding the perimeter of the house, indicating Williams had intended to set fire to the home as well but was “interrupted” when his arm caught fire, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo asking for at least six years behind bars.

“If the defendant had succeeded in setting fire to the house, it would have no doubt resulted in additional destruction of property but, more significantly, could have led to tragic loss of life,” prosecutors wrote.

Three weeks after the blaze, Williams used his Google account to conduct internet searches for “witness intimidation” and “case law for tampering with a witness.” He also had visited sites titled “How Do Fertilizer Bombs Work?” and “Why fertilizer can be an explosive mixture,” prosecutors alleged.

Williams was arrested in August 2020 at a hotel in Pompano Beach, Florida. He had with him a loaded 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, authorities said.

Records show Williams has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in Florida for burglary and grand theft.

His lawyer, Todd Spodek, asked for the statutory minimum sentence of five years in prison, saying Williams admitted his conduct and “deeply regrets” it.

“Mr. Williams made mistakes, feels remorse for his actions and is eager to close this chapter of his life,” Spodek wrote in his sentencing memo earlier this month.

Williams was one of three men charged in federal court in New York last summer with attempting to intimidate, harass or pay off alleged victims in Kelly’s case.

Richard Arline Jr., of Dolton, was captured on an FBI wiretap discussing a scheme in which one victim involved in the case would receive compensation — including a proposed payment of $500,000 — to keep her from cooperating with the government, according to the charges against him. He has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Donnell Russell, of Chicago, was accused of threatening to reveal sexually explicit photographs of a different victim and “publicly reveal her sexual history” if she didn’t drop a pending lawsuit against Kelly. Russell has pleaded not guilty and is on bond awaiting trial.

Kelly, 54, was convicted on Sept. 27 of racketeering conspiracy charges alleging he used his music career to further a criminal enterprise. The jury found him guilty of 12 individual illegal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois public aid official to get a phony ID for 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get illegally married.

He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on May 4, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

Kelly is also charged in a federal indictment in Chicago with conspiring with two former employees — longtime manager Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown — to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

