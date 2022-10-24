Man killed in Central Illinois train accident worked for co-op for 49 years

STONINGTON — A man killed last week in a Central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said.
Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen "Steve" J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple traumatic injuries, according to preliminary results of an autopsy performed Saturday.
Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan, who was from Moweaqua, had worked the co-op for 49 years.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when about noon Friday he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the accident scene. No one else was hurt in the incident, which occurred near Stonington, a village located about 20 miles southeast of Springfield.
