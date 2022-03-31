Man jumps fence at Midway Airport, climbs onto aircraft

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after jumping a fence at Midway International Airport and trying to climb onto a small private aircraft Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The 33-year-old man climbed onto a wing and banged on the door of the aircraft, police said.
He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.
Flights at Midway were not affected by the incident.
