Man dead after falling from Chicago’s Trump Tower

Chicago police and fire respond to a man who died after falling from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower, June 1, 2022, on the Near North Side.

 Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO - A man has died after plunging from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower building Wednesday on the Near North Side.

Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue at 11:46 a.m. for a male who had fallen, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The unidentified man, believed to be between the ages of 45 and 50, was found dead at the scene of an apparent suicide, according to a police spokeswoman.

