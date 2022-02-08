 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man charged in the shooting deaths of a woman and her son in a Cahokia Heights home

  • 0

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office on Monday filed charges in connection with the murders of a woman and her adult son in Cahokia Heights.

Simeon M. Moore, 32, who shared an address with the two alleged victims, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Monday. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $2 million bond.

Esther Cummings, 76, and Ronnie Cummings, 48, both of the 2700 block of Calvin Boulevard, were found shot and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 a.m. and 8:59 a.m. respectively, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

A person of interest was taken in custody at that time. The shooting appeared to be domestic in nature, said Francella Jackson, director of administrative operations for Cahokia Heights.

She also confirmed the arrest and charges.

Jackson thanked the local agencies that assisted in the investigation, including Dupo Police, Sauget Police, St. Clair County Coroner and Illinois State Police.

Moore is an employee of East St. Louis School District 189.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois judge blocks school mask mandate, state to appeal

Illinois judge blocks school mask mandate, state to appeal

Pritzker had harsh words for the judge's decision and quickly urged the state's attorney general's office to appeal, suggesting the ruling could spark another surge in the virus and force schools to close their doors and revert to online classes.

GOP now looks to censure Kinzinger, not oust

GOP now looks to censure Kinzinger, not oust

Republican officials meeting in Utah advanced a watered-down resolution Thursday that would formally censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their perceived disloyalty to former President Donald Trump but not seek to expel them from the party.

Watch Now: Related Video

The sky isn't the limit for this flying bike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News