 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man arrested for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis at O'Hare

  • 0

CHICAGO — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said.

Chicago Police said the passenger on flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. Police did not release the man's name because he had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. Local media reported he was a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, California.

Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago

Police said the incident happened at about 4:31 a.m. when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate.

United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane, which taxied to an airport gate to let other passengers exit.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fitch raises Illinois credit rating two notches

Fitch raises Illinois credit rating two notches

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised the state of Illinois’ rating for general obligation bonds two notches, to BBB+, making it the second rating agency to do so in recent weeks and marking the fourth time the state has received a credit upgrade in the last year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker extends pension buyout option

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News