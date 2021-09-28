 Skip to main content
Major Case Squad turns investigation of severe beating over to St. Clair County sheriff

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has turned the investigation of a brutal beating in unincorporated St. Clair County back over to the Sheriff's Department.

On a tip, police found a man with serious injuries unresponsive inside a home in the 9100 block of Concordia Church Road between Belleville and Millstadt last Thursday afternoon. The man, who investigators did not identify, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in the hospital, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday, but his current condition was not available.

Matt Jany, sheriff's department captain and deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said the man appeared to be the victim of an aggravated battery.

"No arrest have been made yet in this case," he said Monday. "This crime does not appear to be a random act of violence.

"No other information about his condition or identity will be released."

The Major Case Squad, meanwhile, has discontinued its part of the investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to. call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 618 825-5204.

