Madison County won't prosecute 'predator hunter' unless he violates agreement

The founder of KTS Predator Hunters has escaped legal jeopardy, but he can no longer operate in Madison County.

The state's attorney's office has effectively dropped three charges against Kyle Swanson, who gained prestige and notoriety by posing as underage girls in online chats, arranging to meet men for sex, videotaping the confrontations and posting them on social media.

The charges, including one felony count of unlawful restraint, could be reinstated if Swanson doesn't abide by terms of an agreement he signed. Most notably, he promised to cease his "sting" operations in the county.

"The point is, Kyle Swanson was innocent, and the charges were dismissed," said his attorney, Don Weber, a former prosecutor and judge who came out of retirement to represent him.

"He should have gotten a medal for what he did," Weber added.

In May, a criminal complaint accused Swanson of enticing a 19-year-old man into his vehicle on Jan. 12 under a false pretense, refusing to allow him to exit and threatening to hit him.

The BND isn't naming the man because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

A grand jury reviewed evidence from an Illinois State Police investigation before indicting Swanson on one count of unlawful restraint and one count of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence, both Class 4 felonies; and one count of assault, a Class C misdemeanor.

Deferred prosecution

As of last week, a court hearing on Swanson's case was scheduled for Monday in Madison County Circuit Court.

That was canceled on Friday, when Associate Judge Neil Schroeder signed an order entering an "agreement of deferred prosecution" in which State's Attorney Tom Haine agreed to withdraw all three charges and Swanson agreed to abide by a list of terms.

Swanson promised to:

—Not violate any criminal laws in the United States.

—Cease sting operations in Madison County.

—Cooperate on pending cases involving past stings.

—Get treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

—Complete 20 hours of community service.

The agreement states that Swanson's chances of obtaining employment would be negatively impacted by prosecution and that it's in the public's best interest for him to work and lead a "law-abiding life."

"It is the policy of this office to give first-time offenders, especially those with honorable military service, due consideration in the disposition of cases," Haine said Tuesday. "We seek to balance the demands of justice with a culture of second chances."

KTS Predator Hunters was a limited liability company that Swanson founded in 2018 as a nonprofit organization. One of its Facebook groups, KTS: Stop Sexual Assault, had more than 51,000 followers before he dissolved the company this summer.

KTS leaders argued that their operations led to pedophile arrests, but they also faced criticism from law enforcement for vigilantism that could interfere with investigations and prosecutions.

Move to Texas

Swanson, 31, has lived in several metro-east cities. In July, he got Judge Schroeder's permission to move to Fort Worth, Texas, where his sister works as a police officer and he found a temporary job.

"No one was injured in the incident in question in this case and the Defendant has no history of violence in his background," according to Weber's motion to modify bond conditions.

"The Defendant is a Veteran and was honorably discharged from the service of his country, having served in Iraq in the United States Army."

In September, Weber motioned for a "bill of particulars," asking prosecutors to provide a better description of what they were alleging that Swanson did to break the law, taking issue with the three charges against him and providing more details on what happened Jan. 12.

The motion maintained that Swanson was working with law enforcement, including an agent with the U.S. Secret Service's Child Sex Crimes Division, when he met with the 19-year-old man and videotaped it.

Roxana police Cpl. Dan Jensen discussed this cooperation in a report. He stated that a Secret Service agent had talked to him about a KTS representative driving a suspected pedophile to the police station and telling him to confess his activity to an officer.

"After further review of the case, it was determined no crime actually occurred in Roxana or within the Roxana Police Department venue," Jensen wrote.

Jensen attached to his report copies of sexually explicit Google messages between the 19-year-old man and a KTS representative posing as a 13-year-old girl named "Kaylie" with a fake account.

In the messages, the man asked about Kaylie's bra size, if she wore "thong" underwear, if she was into "kinky sex" and if they were going to be "(sex) buddies."

'Reasonable grounds'

Weber's motion for a bill of particulars maintained that the 19-year-old man got into Swanson's car voluntarily because he believed he was being taken to Kaylie's home, where her mother was supposed to be gone.

The motion pointed out that indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse are felonies under Illinois law.

"Also, in effect was (a law) which allows a private person to arrest a person when he has reasonable grounds to believe that other person is committing a felony," it stated.

Weber argued on Monday that Haine's case against Swanson and the resulting ban on his predator-hunting activities will make Madison County a safer place for pedophiles.

Haine declined to respond to Weber's comment.

Haine stated in a May news release that people who take justice into their own hands, even for "laudable" purposes, can place themselves and others in danger and hurt prosecutions.

"Having a citizenry that is observant of suspicious behavior and criminal activity is important," he stated.

"But citizens must utilize the existing law enforcement channels to ensure that true justice is pursued, where criminals are caught and exposed but with sufficient evidence that can hold up in a court of law and sustain a conviction, all the while respecting each individual's right to presumed innocence under our Constitutional system."

