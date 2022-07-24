Madison County man dies during dog fight Saturday

BETHALTO — One person is dead and another seriously injured following a dog fight Saturday in Bethalto.

At about 10:37 a.m. Saturday, Bethalto Police responded to a 911 call about multiple dogs fighting and attacking people at the Old Oak Ridge Trailer Park, according to Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon.

A responding Bethalto Police officer found a female who had been bitten multiple times wrestling with two fighting dogs. The officer also saw an unresponsive man on the ground and a third dog that was badly injured.

Dixon said the officer secured the scene and rendered aid to the unresponsive man, initiating CPR in combination with a defibrillator. The Bethalto Fire Department and Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance services were also dispatched to the scene.

The man was identified as Ronald Jones, 65; he was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Dixon said the woman was transported from the scene by EMS to a St. Louis hospital where she was being treated Saturday for what appears to be multiple bites and associated injuries. She has been identified as the owner of two of the three dogs involved in the incident; Jones was identified as the owner of the third dog, which was seriously injured.

According to Dixon, initial evidence suggests Jones was walking his dog on a leash when the two other dogs, which were also being walked on leashes, pulled their owner down and broke free from her grasp before attacking Jones' dog. Dixon said both owners attempted to separate the dogs for several minutes before Jones collapsed.

The cause of Jones' death remains under investigation, Dixon said, pending an autopsy. He added evidence doesn't suggest Jones was physically attacked by the dogs.

Dixon said Jones' family transported his dog to an area animal hospital for emergency medical treatment. The Bethalto Police Department has pledged to pay the first $400 of the bill.