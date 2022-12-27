 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical

Lufthansa flight lands at Chicago O'Hare after laptop fire

Germany COP27 Climate Summit

An aircraft lands at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. 

 MICHAEL PROBST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after a passenger's laptop caught fire, the airline said.

Monday night's landing at O'Hare was a precautionary step after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin, the airline said.

The fire was out by the time the plane made a safe landing, WLS-TV reported.

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the "unscheduled landing," Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it "regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers."

Air travel has rebounded after a difficult few years during the pandemic. Here are the top 10 busiest airports of 2021.
