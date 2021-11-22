Lots of leaves landing in Bloomington-Normal
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two weeks ago, an optimistic Gov. J.B. Pritzker floated the idea of lifting much of his mask mandate by the holidays.
The Illinois 18-year-old was cleared of charges in the shooting death of two men during 2020 unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“The tensions in our community still exist, and are starting to rise again,” said Curt Nettles, superintendent of Clinton Community Unit School District 15.
“We’re kind of at an awareness level now and we’ll react appropriately if we see that there’s something else that changes or if we receive information that’s different from that,” Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said.
Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday. He pleaded self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings.
A Kenosha, Wisconsin, jury on Thursday entered a third day of deliberations in the murder trial.
A family business that spans three generations in Lake Zurich is ending its run after 56 years.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
Four people were injured when multiple shooters opened fire from a vehicle as it passed by a bar in the northern Illinois town of Kankakee, authorities said.
"Adam can be making some of the best arguments in the world," the former New Jersey governor said. "People who voted for Donald Trump in the main aren’t gonna listen to him."