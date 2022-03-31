Looking for quality child care in Illinois? Here's some ways to vet day care facilities

BELLEVILLE - Most infant care programs and many other day cares have waitlists right now, in part due to staffing issues and licensing restrictions.
If you're lucky enough to find somewhere your child can go, how can you evaluate the program's quality?
ExceleRate Illinois provides parents with a framework to determine the quality of a facility based on its state licensure and whether it holds a bronze, silver or gold circle of quality.
You can use ExceleRate's search tool to find out whether the child care option you are considering holds a state license and/or a quality rating from the organization. Child care providers are designated as holding a circle of quality based on whether they meet guidelines for training, education, administrative standards and more.
Shauna Ejeh, senior vice president for Illinois Action for Children, recommended this tool and also said personal experience is important in choosing a facility.
"In the end, it's about whether or not your child is going to feel comfortable in that experience, and whether or not that environment is what you want for your child. Visiting either that home or that center, I think, is always critical in trying to understand whether or not it would be a good fit," Ejeh said.
ExceleRate's bronze circle of quality indicates a program's staff has completed ExceleRate Illinois trainings and meets qualifications related to continuous program improvement.
The silver circle means a program has reached certain qualifications in the three areas of learning environment and teaching quality, administrative standards and training/education.
Achieving a gold circle designation means a program has met the highest quality standard in the above three areas.
You can check a program's compliance with licensing requirements here, and a list of licensing requirements is also available online.
More advice about how to choose a child care provider is available from Child Care Aware.
Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois
What's in a name?
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over.
Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#50. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning "good lance".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,670
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#813 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#49. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,721
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589 (#219 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#48. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning "woman from Mount Kynthos".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,742
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#1109 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#47. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,767
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 655 (#192 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#46. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning "may God protect".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,812
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#213 most common name, -87.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#45. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning "child of the gods".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,853
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 600 (#213 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144
Canva
#44. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "sea of bitterness".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,870
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,102 (#112 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,642
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#43. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning "fame-bright".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,979
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#1301 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
Canva
#42. Catherine
Catherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,988
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 618 (#208 most common name, -87.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 76,791
Canva
#41. Margaret
Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,466
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,170 (#104 most common name, -78.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,869
Canva
#40. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning "fighter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,545
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#3152 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,686
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#1219 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#38. Theresa
Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "late summer".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,774
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#1047 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#37. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,819
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#1910 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
Canva
#36. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,201
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#577 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
Canva
#35. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,597
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#1416 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#34. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,751
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#210 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#33. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,983
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 305 (#389 most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
Canva
#32. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning "river".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,013
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#2320 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
Canva
#31. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning "sword".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,397
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#683 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#30. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,750
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 166 (#683 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
New Africa // Shutterstock
#29. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,856
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1789 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#28. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning "to be devoted to Bacchus".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,053
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#604 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#27. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "palm tree".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,342
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#604 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#26. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,528
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#1210 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#25. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,579
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 592 (#217 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#24. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,708
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 167 (#676 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967
Canva
#23. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,928
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#978 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#22. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,972
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#805 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#21. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning "daybreak".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,061
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#2011 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291
Canva
#20. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,333
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#2011 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#19. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,441
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,509 (#13 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#18. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,449
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#905 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,573
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 578 (#221 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#16. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,963
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#1392 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
Canva
#15. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,964
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#2377 (tie) most common name, -99.9% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#14. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,062
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#730 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#13. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,140
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#1219 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#12. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,563
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#1561 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,134
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 262 (#455 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,461
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 819 (#153 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#9. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,535
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 217 (#536 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
Canva
#8. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,279
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#637 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#7. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,310
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#797 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
Canva
#6. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,160
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#370 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
Canva
#5. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,870
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,034 (#121 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#4. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,373
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 261 (#458 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#3. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 18,066
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#899 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,458
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 856 (#146 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning "God's promise".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 25,554
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#1036 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980
FamVeld // Shutterstock
