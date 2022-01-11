Long lines at Aurora coronavirus testing site as COVID-19 cases surge

While Aurora's state-supported drive-thru COVID-19 testing site doesn't open until 8 a.m., the site manager said there were days in December she would pull up for work at 6:30 a.m. and already see a line of cars.

Manager Mary Barkho said demand for COVID-19 tests sharply increased right after Thanksgiving and while it was less busy Monday, she said they are still seeing a constant stream of residents coming in for COVID-19 testing after the holiday season.

On Monday around noon, around 30 cars were waiting in line for COVID-19 tests at the site at 2450 N. Farnsworth Ave. across from the Chicago Premium Outlets mall. No cars were in the line for COVID-19 vaccines, which are also offered at the location.

"Our numbers just jumped," Barkho said of the past month and a half. "Before, there was a huge push for vaccines and testing had low demand, but all of a sudden it completely flipped."

In response, the state expanded the days of operation across several of its testing sites, including the location in Aurora, from four days to six days a week, starting Jan. 3. The Aurora site now operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

While the lines close at 4 p.m., Barkho said anyone in line at the time will still receive a COVID-19 test. In the last few weeks, Barkho said the site averaged between 600 to 800 tests a day.

Staffing has also increased at the Aurora site by around 50%, Barkho said, which has helped move the lines along much quicker.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, many labs are backed up with tests. Before, Barkho said people typically received test results back in 48 to 72 hours, but sometimes it takes up to four days now.

"I understand people's frustration, but once it leaves this site, we have no way of tracking it," Barkho said.

She recommends people looking for a COVID-19 test at the Aurora site register online through MyChart by visiting www.idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH to help speed up the process when they arrive and ensure the lab has the correct contact information.

Around one in five people are now testing positive for COVID-19 in Kane County, with a positivity rate of 22.2% as of Monday, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The seven-day positivity rate is starting to stabilize and decrease after reaching a high of 25% last week.

