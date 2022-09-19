Livingston County WWII soldier's remains identified

GRIDLEY — Nearly 80 years after he died in a Japanese war camp,
Private First Class John L. Ferguson will be buried in his home state.
Pfc. John L Ferguson died in a Japanese POW camp in December, 1942.
PROVIDED BY DPAA
Ferguson, of Flanagan, was a member of the 28th Materiel Squadron, U.S. Army Air Forces, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December, according to the
Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
According to his obituary, Ferguson graduated in June 1941 and immediately enlisted. It states that he was trained as a bombardier.
He was captured April 9, 1942, on the Bataan Peninsula of the Philippine Islands when U.S. forces surrendered.
Ferguson
PROVIDED BY DPAA
Prisoners were then forced to walk 65 miles in the
Bataan Death March to Cabanatuan POW Camp where Ferguson would die, along with 2,500 others.
Citing prison camp and other historical records, the agency said Ferguson died Dec. 10, 1942, and was buried in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in "Common Grave 917." He was 20 years old.
After the war, the
American Graves Registration Service exhumed the bodies buried there, but could not identify most of them, including Ferguson's.
They were buried at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as "unknowns" until 2018, when the DPAA took the remains to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the agency said.
The agency said that scientists used dental, anthropological, and isotope analysis, as well as "circumstantial evidence," to identify the remains. The remains were identified in July, but information was released Monday after Ferguson's family received a briefing.
Ferguson will be brought home and buried Oct. 1 in Gridley.
This story will be updated.
Ferguson
PROVIDED BY DPAA
Ferguson
PROVIDED BY DPAA
President Joe Biden saluted the nations military veterans as the spine of America on Thursday as he marked his first Veterans Day as president in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery."There's nothing low risk or low cost about war for the women and men who fight it, said President Biden, whose administration earlier in the day announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.That expanded effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to the White House. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but say they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.President Biden's son Beau served in Iraq, and the president has suggested a potential link between Beau's death from an aggressive brain cancer and his exposure to toxins in the air, particularly around massive pits where the military disposes of waste by burning. Theres no scientific evidence to establish that link.This year's Veterans Day commemoration comes just two months after President Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. It was a chaotic ending to America's longest war, which killed 2,461 American service members over the nearly 20-year conflict.In his remarks at Arlington, President Biden praised generations who have served, declaring they've endured and survived challenges most Americans will never know.He also paused to remember three high-profile veterans who recently died: Colin Powell, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state; Gen. Ray Odierno, an Army chief of staff and top general in Iraq; and Sen. Max Cleland, a Georgia Democrat who lost three limbs while serving in Vietnam.You are the very spine of America," President Biden said of the nation's veterans.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Counties with the most veterans in Illinois
Counties with the most veterans in Illinois
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the
Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.
California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans, and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least. American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties.
Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Adams County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (4,222 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 102
--- Korean War: 517
--- Vietnam War: 1,425
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 867
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 684
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Saline County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (1,556 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 63
--- Korean War: 130
--- Vietnam War: 536
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 320
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 157
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Stephenson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (2,925 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 116
--- Korean War: 401
--- Vietnam War: 1,036
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 422
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 227
Canva
#47. Knox County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,403 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 53
--- Korean War: 280
--- Vietnam War: 1,388
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 557
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 407
Canva
#46. Edgar County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (1,184 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 41
--- Korean War: 103
--- Vietnam War: 529
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 157
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 129
Canva
#45. Randolph County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (2,216 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 71
--- Korean War: 168
--- Vietnam War: 826
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 437
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 350
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Montgomery County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (1,997 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 93
--- Korean War: 163
--- Vietnam War: 699
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 304
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 279
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#43. Clay County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (892 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 20
--- Korean War: 94
--- Vietnam War: 397
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 141
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 32
JNix // Shutterstock
#42. Jo Daviess County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (1,522 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 15
--- Korean War: 96
--- Vietnam War: 788
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 158
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 138
Canva
#41. Mercer County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (1,070 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 63
--- Korean War: 94
--- Vietnam War: 465
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 180
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 155
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Henry County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (3,358 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 129
--- Korean War: 202
--- Vietnam War: 1,264
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 577
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 672
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Hancock County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (1,249 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 27
--- Korean War: 168
--- Vietnam War: 546
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 206
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 158
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Livingston County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,500 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 83
--- Korean War: 284
--- Vietnam War: 969
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 378
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 347
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Hardin County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (298 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 0
--- Korean War: 48
--- Vietnam War: 140
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 41
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 20
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Ford County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (914 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 12
--- Korean War: 68
--- Vietnam War: 326
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 164
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 121
Canva
#35. Richland County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,083 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 57
--- Korean War: 135
--- Vietnam War: 356
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 168
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 196
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Ogle County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (3,546 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 133
--- Korean War: 404
--- Vietnam War: 1,256
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 967
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 681
A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Lawrence County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,158 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 21
--- Korean War: 62
--- Vietnam War: 274
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 158
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 218
Canva
#32. Shelby County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,531 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 20
--- Korean War: 200
--- Vietnam War: 625
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 212
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 212
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Pike County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,093 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 25
--- Korean War: 140
--- Vietnam War: 352
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 175
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 176
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Whiteside County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (3,998 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 175
--- Korean War: 541
--- Vietnam War: 1,138
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 690
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 532
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Union County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (1,247 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 65
--- Korean War: 127
--- Vietnam War: 560
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 187
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 129
Canva
#28. Jefferson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,766 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 51
--- Korean War: 241
--- Vietnam War: 941
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 450
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 398
M Floyd // Flickr
#27. Mason County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (1,007 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 40
--- Korean War: 162
--- Vietnam War: 375
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 173
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 90
Canva
#26. Christian County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,471 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 102
--- Korean War: 185
--- Vietnam War: 815
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 376
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 514
Canva
#25. Macoupin County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.5% (3,382 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 113
--- Korean War: 271
--- Vietnam War: 1,330
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 485
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 545
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Madison County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.5% (19,598 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 414
--- Korean War: 1,421
--- Vietnam War: 6,701
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,229
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,820
Pixabay
#23. Marion County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.5% (2,749 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 129
--- Korean War: 267
--- Vietnam War: 1,126
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 518
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 337
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Schuyler County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.5% (545 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 0
--- Korean War: 41
--- Vietnam War: 336
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 70
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 43
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Massac County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (1,047 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 10
--- Korean War: 88
--- Vietnam War: 347
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 248
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 164
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#20. White County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (1,039 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 31
--- Korean War: 116
--- Vietnam War: 518
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 204
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 141
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Putnam County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.7% (447 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 17
--- Korean War: 23
--- Vietnam War: 213
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 93
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 42
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Carroll County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (1,142 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 12
--- Korean War: 117
--- Vietnam War: 483
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 163
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 122
doug_wertman // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Washington County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (1,081 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 13
--- Korean War: 127
--- Vietnam War: 452
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 205
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 157
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Johnson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (1,006 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 18
--- Korean War: 115
--- Vietnam War: 424
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 162
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 96
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Scott County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (390 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2
--- Korean War: 22
--- Vietnam War: 193
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 26
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 45
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Williamson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (5,244 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 86
--- Korean War: 247
--- Vietnam War: 2,119
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,074
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 797
Canva
#13. Franklin County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (3,059 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 116
--- Korean War: 338
--- Vietnam War: 1,194
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 492
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 494
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Wabash County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.2% (909 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 26
--- Korean War: 36
--- Vietnam War: 324
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 249
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 101
Canva
#11. Clinton County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (3,033 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 65
--- Korean War: 261
--- Vietnam War: 1,057
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 825
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 689
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Jersey County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (1,783 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 92
--- Korean War: 113
--- Vietnam War: 646
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 378
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 262
Canva
#9. Calhoun County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (393 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 9
--- Korean War: 88
--- Vietnam War: 176
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 63
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 47
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Alexander County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.4% (484 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 0
--- Korean War: 36
--- Vietnam War: 182
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 94
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 38
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Marshall County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (962 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 40
--- Korean War: 95
--- Vietnam War: 340
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 159
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 116
Canva
#6. Henderson County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.7% (589 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 49
--- Korean War: 27
--- Vietnam War: 326
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 90
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 19
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Menard County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.9% (1,038 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 36
--- Korean War: 80
--- Vietnam War: 408
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 146
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 161
Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Pulaski County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.3% (483 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 11
--- Korean War: 30
--- Vietnam War: 188
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 53
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 23
Photolitherland // Wikicommons
#3. Greene County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.7% (1,203 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 7
--- Korean War: 102
--- Vietnam War: 447
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 197
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 209
Canva
#2. St. Clair County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.6% (24,717 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 652
--- Korean War: 1,435
--- Vietnam War: 8,024
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 8,627
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 6,915
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Pope County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 14.3% (509 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 11
--- Korean War: 85
--- Vietnam War: 240
--- Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 138
--- Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 5
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!