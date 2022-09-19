 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livingston County WWII soldier's remains identified

Ferguson Photo 1.jpg

Pfc. John L Ferguson died in a Japanese POW camp in December, 1942.

 PROVIDED BY DPAA

GRIDLEY — Nearly 80 years after he died in a Japanese war camp, Private First Class John L. Ferguson will be buried in his home state.

Ferguson Photo 3.jpg

Pfc. John L Ferguson died in a Japanese POW camp in December, 1942.

Ferguson, of Flanagan, was a member of the 28th Materiel Squadron, U.S. Army Air Forces, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

According to his obituary, Ferguson graduated in June 1941 and immediately enlisted. It states that he was trained as a bombardier.  

He was captured April 9, 1942, on the Bataan Peninsula of the Philippine Islands when U.S. forces surrendered. 

Ferguson Photo 2.jpg

Ferguson

Prisoners were then forced to walk 65 miles in the Bataan Death March to Cabanatuan POW Camp where Ferguson would die, along with 2,500 others. 

Citing prison camp and other historical records, the agency said Ferguson died Dec. 10, 1942, and was buried in the Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in "Common Grave 917." He was 20 years old. 

After the war, the American Graves Registration Service exhumed the bodies buried there, but could not identify most of them, including Ferguson's. 

They were buried at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as "unknowns" until 2018, when the DPAA took the remains to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the agency said.  

The agency said that scientists used dental, anthropological, and isotope analysis, as well as "circumstantial evidence," to identify the remains. The remains were identified in July, but information was released Monday after Ferguson's family received a briefing. 

Ferguson will be brought home and buried Oct. 1 in Gridley. 

This story will be updated. 

Ferguson Photo 5.jpg

Ferguson
Ferguson Photo 6.jpg

Ferguson

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

