List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900

The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness to help each other through difficult times. "During a time when much is made of what divides us," he said, "that gives me hope."
A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:
— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.
— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.
— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.
— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.
— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.
— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.
— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.
— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.
— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Photos: Severe storms level homes, cause widespread damage in Missouri
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters comfort a horse that was trapped inside a collapsed barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters wait for help to carry out a person who was found in a debris field injured when a tornado ripped a house off it's foundation along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters search a debris field that came from a house that was ripped off its foundation and trees were cut off after a tornado ripped along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
A house was ripped off it's foundation and trees were cut off along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
A horse is recused from a collapsed barn that was torn apart when a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch now: Horses rescued from collapsed barn in St. Charles County after storm, wind damage
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Stephanie Muehling comforts a horse that was rescued from inside a collapsed barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Five horses were trapped in the debris, at least three of the horses were pulled out alive. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Storm rolls past Chesterfield
Lightning streaks across the sky over the the "Awakening" by artist J. Seward Johnson in Chesterfield on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters work to free a horse that was trapped inside a barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
A horse is recused from a collapsed barn was torn apart when a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters work to remove debris and rescue a horse that was trapped inside a collapsed barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters work to free a horse that was trapped inside a barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Firefighters work to remove debris and rescue a horse that was trapped inside a collapsed barn after a tornado ripped through the area along Highway F in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tornado damage off Highway F and Stub Road in St. Charles
Rain drenches a debris field that resulted when a house was ripped off it's foundation and trees were cut off along Highway F at the intersection of Stub Road in St. Charles County on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo By David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Defiance cleans up after Friday storms
People embrace outside home heavily damaged by a possible tornado on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, on Highway F in Defiance, Mo. before helping to gather valuables. A woman who lived at the home died in the storm. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Defiance cleans up after Friday storms
A woman searches for valuables amidst the remnants of a home on Saturday, December 11, 2021 on Highway F in Defiance, Mo. that was heavily damaged by a possible tornado. A woman who lived at the home died in the storm. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!