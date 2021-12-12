 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

List of deadliest tornadoes in US since 1900

  • 0

The day after a tornado caused an Amazon facility collapse that left six people dead, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about Illinoisans' willingness to help each other through difficult times. "During a time when much is made of what divides us," he said, "that gives me hope."

A list of the 10 deadliest tornadoes in the United States since 1900:

— 695 deaths. March 18, 1925, in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

— 216 deaths. April 5, 1936, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

— 203 deaths. April 6, 1936, in Gainesville, Georgia.

— 181 deaths. April 9, 1947, in Woodward, Oklahoma.

— 158 deaths. May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri.

— 143 deaths. April 24, 1908, in Amite, Louisiana, and Purvis, Mississippi.

— 116 deaths. June 8, 1953, in Flint, Michigan.

— 114 deaths. May 11, 1953 in Waco, Texas.

— 114 deaths. May 18, 1902 in Goliad, Texas.

— 103 deaths. March 23, 1913, in Omaha, Nebraska.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden talks about outbreak of storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News