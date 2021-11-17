Lincoln museum to display original Gettysburg Address

The original copy of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address will be on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from Friday through Nov. 30.

The library has launched a new web tool that will allow people to study the speech in detail. The tool is available through the museum's website.

The document on display, called the Everett Copy, is one of five copies written by Lincoln that are still in existence. It has been owned by the state since 1944 and will be returned to an environmentally controlled vault for safe keeping.

The museum has added features that will allow visitors to scan QR codes that will read the speech and explain the history and importance of the speech.

