Lincoln museum in Springfield to offer free admission Saturday

Saturday marks the 159th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln giving the 272-word speech, the museum said.
A copy of the address, one of five written by Lincoln, will be on display at the museum from Friday through Nov. 28. It is normally kept in a climate-controlled vault. The state has owned the copy since 1944, when it was purchased from private owners.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Normal costs for the museum are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older and students, $10 for military members with ID, $6 for children 5 to 15 and free for children 4 and younger.
The museum is located at 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield.
🔎 Discovering Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln markers in Central Illinois
Governor's Mansion
David Davis Mansion
Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site
Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices
Lincoln Home National Historic Site
Mary Lincoln at Bellevue Place
Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site
The Lincoln Family Church
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site
Fithian House
Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
Postville Courthouse State Historic Site
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
The Lincoln Depot
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
The Everett copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of just five handwritten by President Abraham Lincoln, will be on display at the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield from Friday through Nov. 28.
COURTESY OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM