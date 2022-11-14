Lincoln museum in Springfield to offer free admission Saturday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
111622-illinois-1lincoln

The Everett copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of just five handwritten by President Abraham Lincoln, will be on display at the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield from Friday through Nov. 28. 

 COURTESY OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM

SPRINGFIELD — Visitors will be able to visit the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for free on Saturday to celebrate the Gettysburg Address. 

Saturday marks the 159th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln giving the 272-word speech, the museum said.

A copy of the address, one of five written by Lincoln, will be on display at the museum from Friday through Nov. 28. It is normally kept in a climate-controlled vault. The state has owned the copy since 1944, when it was purchased from private owners.

For those who cannot make it to Springfield for the exhibit, the museum also hosts a website, presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/gettysburgaddress, with images of the copy and links to additional resources. 

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Normal costs for the museum are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and older and students, $10 for military members with ID, $6 for children 5 to 15 and free for children 4 and younger. 

The museum is located at 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield. 

A little known but important Abraham Lincoln site is located 10 miles west of Decatur. Melody Arnold, chairperson of the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, and James Farris, head of the group's historical research and development committee, discuss the park's significance.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

