Lincoln library helping families gear up to head back to school

ANGELA BAUER
Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Ill.
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering a free day of games and crafts on Saturday to help students and parents ease into the end of the summer break and start of the new school year.
Activities during the library's Back to School Bash, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Springfield's Union Square Park at 500 E. Madison St., next to the museum, will include tee-ball, trivia games and lessons designed to teach about electricity. Children also will be able to make bookmarks that sprout native plants, upcycle fabric into new items, see a police dog demonstration and tour a fire truck and ambulance.
"It can be hard for children to make the switch from vacation to the classroom," said Christina Shutt, the library and museum's executive director. "We think the Back to School Bash makes that a little easier by providing fun, hands-on ways for kids to begin focusing on learning We also want it to help parents and caregivers who always have so much to do during back-to-school season."
