Lincoln library and museum offers free entry for first responders Sept. 11

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is inviting first responders and health care workers to visit the museum free of charge on Sept. 11.

Police, paramedics, soldiers, ER nurses, firefighters, dispatchers and other first responders work hard to keep the nation safe, so on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, they are invited for a free visit to a museum dedicated to a president who kept the nation safe, explained a news release from the ALPLM. They simply need to present an employer ID.

The offer is one in a series of “Abe Appreciation” events where the ALPLM recognizes people and organizations that contribute to the community. Other groups honored include teachers and workers in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“Throughout the Civil War, President Lincoln offered the nation’s thanks to soldiers for their ‘skill, endurance and dauntless courage.’ Those same words apply to today’s first responders and medical personnel who step up to help others during times of crisis,” said ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt. “I’m glad we can thank them in a small way by inviting them to learn more about President Lincoln’s legacy.”

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.