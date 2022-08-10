Lincoln library and museum offers free admission for nonprofit groups Aug. 17

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer free admission to nonprofit community groups on Aug. 17 as a way to recognize and appreciate the work they do.
Groups can use the visit as a way to support their work or to simply enjoy the museum. Any group who wants to attend must register in advance by calling the museum sales office at 217-558-8939 to reserve a tour time.
The event is part of a series called "Abe Appreciation," where the museum recognizes people and organizations that contribute to the community. Other groups that have been honored include teachers and workers in the tourism and hospitality industries.
The next Abe Appreciation Day will be Sept. 11, when the museum will offer free admission to first responders and health care workers.
The best of Abraham Lincoln on film and TV
'Abraham Lincoln'
If the only thing you know about Lincoln is that his mug wound up on the penny, this is a good place to start. Doris Kearns Goodwin leads an all-star team of historians offering a thorough, but fairly basic, bio over the course of three nights, covering everything from Lincoln's hard-scrable childhood to the assassination's impact on the country. The only surprise here is how easily former President Barack Obama slips into the role of fanboy. 8 p.m. ET Sunday-Tuesday, History Channel
'Abe Lincoln in Illinois' (1940)
If you get past the fact that a Canadian, Raymond Massey , was cast as the Great Emancipator, the movie is an involving look a t the pre-presidential years. Massey is a bit stiff but Howard da Silva is terrific as Jack Armstrong, who fought Honest Abe during his brief flirtation with amateur wrestling. Massey would play Lincoln again, in the 1962 epic "How the West Was Won." Amazon Prime
"Drunk History"
Lincoln wasn't known to be a heavy drinker but you wouldn't know that by the way he's portrayed at least three times in this Comedy Central series in which comics look at the past through beer goggles. Stephen Merchan t is among th e actors donning the stovepipe hat as inebriated narrators misreport on everything from Lincoln's early legal career to the assassination. Hulu, YouTube
"The Lego Movie"
Put away your Lincoln Logs. Here, that log cabin is made of the plastic blocks invented in Denmark. When hero Emmet says, "A house divided against itself ... would be better than this," it doesn't sit well with this action-hero version of Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), who spends more time butt-kicking than on the Gettysburg Address. Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube
'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)
"Be excellent to each other and party on, dudes!" is the sage advice Lincoln ( Robert V. Ba rron ) offers in the beloved comedy, which features yet another demo of Lincoln's wrestling skills. At first reluctantly and then enthusiastically, he's one of the historical figur es who help the title characters on their mythic quest. Lincoln's also a good sport when they complain he's too tall. HBO Max
'Young Mr. Lincoln' (1939)
John Ford took a break from making epic Westerns to helm this intimate portrayal of the future president trying to prove his mettle in the courtroom. Was wi de-eyed, sincere, tall Henry Fond a born to play the title character? His affecting performance here says "Yes." Amazon Prime, Apple T V+, Tubi
'Lincoln' (2012)
Daniel Day-Lewis won his third Oscar in the title role and he's the main reason to see Steven Spielberg's stiff, unwieldy biopic. The revelations are the high-pitched voice Day-Lewis uses (inspired by historical accounts) and the doubt and grief that dogged Lincoln, who was in physical pain — his son Willie died soon after he became president. Amazon Prime, Apple TV+
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
