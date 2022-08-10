Lincoln library and museum offers free admission for nonprofit groups Aug. 17

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer free admission to nonprofit community groups on Aug. 17 as a way to recognize and appreciate the work they do.

Groups can use the visit as a way to support their work or to simply enjoy the museum. Any group who wants to attend must register in advance by calling the museum sales office at 217-558-8939 to reserve a tour time.

The event is part of a series called "Abe Appreciation," where the museum recognizes people and organizations that contribute to the community. Other groups that have been honored include teachers and workers in the tourism and hospitality industries.

The next Abe Appreciation Day will be Sept. 11, when the museum will offer free admission to first responders and health care workers.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.