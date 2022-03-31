Lincoln community reacts to 'devastating' college closure news

LINCOLN — Community leaders reacted with sadness and apprehension Thursday to the upcoming closure of Lincoln College, one of the area’s economic drivers.

Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch characterized the decision to close the 157-year-old institution when its spring semester ends in May as “devastating.” The loss of one of the city’s larger employers — and the hundreds of students it brings to the area — will be keenly felt, he said.

“From an economic development standpoint, there will be an impact,” he said. “Students come in and they shop in our businesses and they are employees … and they volunteer in the community. They will be missed and will have an impact.”

Welch said he was confident that the college’s board of trustees took “every possible action” to avoid the closure. He said Thursday he hadn't had a chance to speak with business owners yet, but he had seen “a lot of mixed emotions with the individuals who have been impacted. It’s definitely a devastating blow to the community.”

Welch said he has reached out to local and state partners to discuss their options, and once it is more clear how the community will be affected, the city will work to help those facing economic challenges as a result of the closure.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to help those who have been impacted,” he said.

The closure also means an end to visits from Lincoln College parents, who travel from across the state and country for move-in weekend, graduation, sporting events and other activities throughout the year, said Alice Roate, director of the Logan County Tourism Bureau.

Businesses that serve the students and their families are saddened, she said, because Lincoln College plays an integral part of the community.

“Everyone is trying to stay positive and are looking to neighbors to see how they can help and see how they can move on,” she said.

She noted that the area does offer plenty of other events to attract visitors: Third Fridays, held from May through July, where live bands, food, drinks and activities for kids pop up in downtown Lincoln. Second Fridays are also held in neighboring Mt. Pulaksi.

Summertime brings several car shows, Roate said, plus the Logan County Fair in August. Additionally, the next Balloons Over 66, a hot air balloon festival normally held in late August, is in the planning stages, said Roate.

The bureau is developing Route 66 days, which Roate said celebrates all the different dining and shopping attractions. There’s also the World’s Largest Covered Wagon and The Mill Museum, which reopens April 5.

Still, the closure represents an inescapable loss for a community deeply intertwined with the college. Take Zak Luken, a senior at the college who is from Lincoln.

His younger brother is also a student, his father worked at the college for a time, and many older family members also attended.

“It just hurts,” Luken said. “I think the long-term effects will be felt (across the city).”

It may take some time for the community to really realize the impact of the closure, Luken said. "I think the ones who do understand, are just devastated," he said.

Lawmakers, too, were rattled by the news. State Sen. Sally Turner of Beason and state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield, both Republicans, issued a joint statement expressing sadness and pledging to help those affected. "For more than 150 years, the namesake college of our 16th president has served as a higher educational pillar for central Illinois. It is painful to think that this historic institution will no longer be a part of our region,” they said.

Seth Goodman, a former Lincoln mayor who owns ME Realty, said he was shocked by the announcement. The lifelong Lincoln resident said the college has always been known as a staple with a prominent presence in the community, and its closure will leave a void.

In his time as mayor, Goodman saw the college put on many events, like the Grand Soiree, productions on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and various debates and meetings.

He said ME Realty has sold many homes to faculty over the years “because they loved their jobs and they loved being part of Lincoln.” Additionally, past homebuyers have included parents who wanted to live near or with their college students.

“They frequent our stores and our shops,” he said. “It’s going to be felt across the community.”

Goodman said now is a big time for people in Lincoln to step up to the plate and fill that void.

Welch, the current mayor, said he had not seen any previous signs that the college was heading toward closure. In fact, he thought recent changes to curriculum and programs showed its leaders were “innovating and trying to stay current.”

“It was a shock to the community; it was a shock to me,” he said, noting he did not receive the news before it was made public.

After Lincoln Christian University’s announcement earlier this month that it will eliminate most undergraduate programs, “it’s kind of a double blow there,” the mayor said.

“But we will see. Time will tell. We’re going to keep moving forward and working on our economic development initiatives that are in flight.”

Connor Wood contributed reporting.

Connor Wood contributed reporting.

