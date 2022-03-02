Lightfoot reported $383,005 in income in 2020, tax return shows

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reported making $383,005 in total income for 2020, her first full calendar year in office, according to a tax return released by the mayor’s office.

Lightfoot reported $192,437 in city wages to the Internal Revenue Service. She also took out $100,000 from a retirement account, as well as $76,846 from an IRA. The 59-year old mayor paid an effective tax rate of 23.6%.

Disclosing tax returns is a rite of transparency for many candidates who have run for major elected office, an act of disclosure that not only tells the public how much the political hopefuls earn in income but where their financial interests reside, how they have made their money and what potential conflicts of interest could arise if they are elected.

The Tribune annually requests the Chicago mayor’s tax returns.

While working as a partner at the law firm Mayer Brown before becoming mayor, Lightfoot reported an average adjusted gross income of $971,626 from 2014 through 2017.

Lightfoot, who left the firm to campaign for mayor, paid an effective tax rate of 38.6% over the four years.

In 2018, Lightfoot’s last year before becoming mayor, she reported an adjusted gross income of $813,000 from Mayer Brown, according to her tax filing.

In 2019, Lightfoot’s first year in office, Lightfoot reported making $497,000, according to a tax return released by the mayor’s office.

Lightfoot, who was sworn in on May 20, 2019, made $111,120 in city wages for the portion of the year she was mayor and $352,645 from Mayer Brown, the return shows.

Lightfoot officials previously said the mayor reported income from Mayer Brown in her first year as mayor because “there were still cash collections allocated to Mayor Lightfoot related to work in process when she was a partner at Mayer Brown.” They said there was “no income reportable to Mayor Lightfoot from Mayer Brown in 2020.”

The 2020 tax return shows no income from Mayer Brown in 2020.

Lightfoot’s office did not address why she pulled money out of her retirement accounts, which financial planners generally discourage.

“Mayor Lightfoot and her family pay their taxes diligently every year and follow the guidance of their accountant for all matters related to appropriate deductions,” Lightfoot press secretary Cesar Rodriguez said in a statement.

