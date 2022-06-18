Lifeguard shortage delays Chicago pool openings until July 5

CHICAGO — Chicago residents seeking relief from a recent heat wave won't be able to cool off in the city's pools until after the Fourth of July weekend because of a lifeguard shortage, park officials said.
The pools were initially expected to open for the summer on June 24, although the Chicago Park District had been warning that a nationwide lifeguard shortage could affect pool openings.
Park district officials confirmed Thursday that Chicago's city-operated pools won't open until July 5 because they need to hire more lifeguards, and test and certify them, the Chicago Tribune reported.
"Opening pools on July 5th will allow the district additional time to recruit and implement a strategy that provides pool resources to as many communities as possible this summer," district officials said in a statement.
News of the delayed pool openings follows a week of searing heat across Chicago and much of the Midwest. Temperatures at Chicago's Midway Airport reached 100 degrees (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday and Wednesday — the first time since 2012 the city has recorded that temperature on two consecutive days, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures have since fallen and a cooler weekend is forecast before temperatures rise again early next week, the weather service said.
Chicago resident Carla Lopez, who often takes her 11-year-old daughter, Amaya, to public pools in the summer to cool down, said the delay is frustrating.
"It's already affecting us because it's, like, 100 degrees and we can't get in there yet," said Lopez, who has been taking her daughter to a beach near her apartment complex to cool down.
Chicago's beaches have been open since Memorial Day weekend.
Cities with the longest NBA championship droughts of all time
This year, the NBA Finals pit one of the most successful franchises of all time, the Boston Celtics, against one of the most successful franchises of recent years, the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics have earned 17 titles in the NBA’s history, most recently in the 2007–2008 season, with championship teams led at different points by legends of the game like Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Kevin Garnett. Meanwhile, the Warriors are making their sixth Finals appearance in eight seasons behind a revolutionary offense featuring two of the greatest shooters ever, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. In addition to
changing how the game itself is played, the current Warriors core has won three titles together for a total of six all time for the franchise.
Between the Celtics’ success over multiple eras and the Warriors’ current period of dominance, many of the NBA’s other 28 franchises and their fans may feel envious when watching the Finals this month. The league’s championships have primarily been won by a small group of franchises, including Boston and Golden State, and this year’s result will only add to the count. Historically, it is rarer for a team to break through to end a long championship drought—like the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 season—or to win a first title, like the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19 or Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015-16.
The championship wait has been longer for some cities than others. More than one-third of U.S. cities with an active NBA team have experienced a drought of longer than 40 years without a championship, including two who have never won a title in more than 50 years in the league. Eight of the 10 teams whose longest championship drought is longer than 40 years are currently in the midst of an active drought.
Over a third of active NBA cities have experienced championship droughts of at least 40 seasons
But with some lucky breaks and a top player or two, even historically downtrodden franchises can see their fortunes turn quickly. The aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks ended a streak of 49 years without a championship with their victory in last year’s Finals. The Cavaliers’ 2015-16 title marked not only their first title in 45 years in the NBA, but also the end of a
52-year drought for a Cleveland pro sports title of any kind. Even the modern Warriors dynasty began with the end of a 39-year NBA championship dry spell in 2014-15.
However, nearly two-thirds of cities with an active NBA team are currently experiencing their longest championship drought in history. Many of these cities have never seen a title at all, including Atlanta (home of the Hawks) and Phoenix (home of the Suns), whose droughts are tied at 54 years apiece. Other cities have gone decades since last winning an NBA title, including New York’s 49 seasons, Portland’s 45 seasons, and Washington’s 44 seasons.
Nearly two thirds of active NBA cities are currently mired in their longest championship drought in history
Researchers at
HotDog.com ranked U.S. and Canadian metropolitan areas according to NBA championship droughts. Championship droughts were calculated as the total number of consecutive, non-championship seasons for the metro’s NBA teams. In the analysis, droughts were considered to be concluded when either a championship was won or when the location’s NBA team(s) relocated to another metro—separate losing streaks in the same location are listed as separate droughts in this analysis. The 2021–2022 season is factored in for all locations except for the two that are actively pursuing the championship at the time of this writing (San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA and Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH).
Here are the cities with the longest NBA championship droughts of all time.
15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Photo Credit: IVY PHOTOS / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 33 seasons (1989–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: 1953 season (Lakers) Total NBA championships: 5 Total professional sports championships: 7
14. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 33 seasons (1989–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 0
13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
Photo Credit: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 37 seasons (1985–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 0
12. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 39 seasons (1975–2013) Reason the drought ended: 2014 championship season (Warriors) Most recent championship season: 2017 season (Warriors) Total NBA championships: 4 Total professional sports championships: 18
11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Photo Credit: Zack Frank / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 39 seasons (1983–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: 1982 season (76ers) Total NBA championships: 4 Total professional sports championships: 17
10. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 43 seasons (1979–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 1
9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 44 seasons (1978–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: 1977 season (Bullets) Total NBA championships: 1 Total professional sports championships: 13
8. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 45 seasons (1970–2014) Reason the drought ended: 2015 championship season (Cavaliers) Most recent championship season: 2015 season (Cavaliers) Total NBA championships: 1 Total professional sports championships: 9
7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 45 seasons (1977–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: 1976 season (Trail Blazers) Total NBA championships: 1 Total professional sports championships: 2
6. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Photo Credit: Nicholas Courtney / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 46 seasons (1976–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 6
5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Photo Credit: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 46 seasons (1976–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 1
4. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 49 seasons (1971–2019) Reason the drought ended: 2020 championship season (Bucks) Most recent championship season: 2020 season (Bucks) Total NBA championships: 2 Total professional sports championships: 3
3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 49 seasons (1973–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: 1972 season (Knicks) Total NBA championships: 2 Total professional sports championships: 58
2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: AntonSokolov / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 54 seasons (1968–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 3
1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Mark Skalny / Shutterstock
NBA championship drought: 54 seasons (1968–present) Reason the drought ended: Active Most recent championship season: N/A Total NBA championships: 0 Total professional sports championships: 1
