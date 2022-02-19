Lawsuit: Vermin, mold and sewage overflow rampant at IDOC facility

CREST HILL - Prisoners at an Illinois Department of Corrections intake facility are living among mice, rats, roaches and other insects, have seen feces in the kitchen and are forced to eat rotten food among other issues, according to a lawsuit filed this week by a detainee at the far southwest Crest Hill facility.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Illinois by the Uptown People’s Law Center and Jenner & Block LLP on behalf of detainee Gregory Shipp, names David Gomez, warden of the Northern Reception and Classification Center, and Rob Jeffreys, the director of the center, as defendants.

Shipp, a detainee at the facility and on behalf of “all others similarly situated,” claims in the suit the approximately 1,000 prisoners housed there are experiencing constitutional rights violations as a result of their living conditions.

The NRC, a temporary “reception” center for prisoners before they are sent to other IDOC facilities, is “riddled with vermin and coated in hazardous mold,” according to the suit.

Reached late Friday about the suit, IDOC spokesman Gregory Runyan responded via email. “The Illinois Department of Corrections cannot comment on pending litigation,” the email read.

Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, said the nonprofit legal services organization has responded to complaints of conditions at the center, 19647 Division St., since at least 2015 when they sent out a survey to several hundred prisoners at the facility.

Mills said the facility was originally opened to hold people for about a week before they’re transferred to a permanent IDOC facility but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they started spending up to more than a year there. Now, people spend between one and two months at the NRC on average, Mills said.

The organization has collected publicly available documents and corresponded with hundreds of prisoners to gather evidence of the poor living conditions in the facility, Mills said.

Ben Bradford, a lawyer with the law firm Jenner & Block, said his team has also conducted more than a dozen interviews with prisoners in the last year asking them about the conditions there. They have also received the same response from prisoners.

“When you begin to get that kind of consistency among people who can’t possibly have, you know, communicated with each other or otherwise coordinate their responses, then the veracity of those complaints, I think vastly increases in our minds,” Mills said.

The lawsuit alleges a vermin infestation at the NRC which includes mice, rats, birds and insects.

“Vermin are an everyday sight for prisoners,” the lawsuit says. “Mice run in and out of cells all night long. Cockroaches crawl up the walls, crawl into bedding, and bury themselves in commissary items. Gnats and flies swarm the pools of flooded water in common shower areas. Several varieties of insects cling to excess moisture in cell sinks and toilets — a condition which further exacerbates the insect infestation,” the suit alleges.

The problem worsens in the winter, as vermin escape the cold, the lawsuit says.

Because of the mice and insects, prisoners have trouble sleeping which affects their immune system and makes them more vulnerable to disease, the lawsuit says. The vermin also expose prisoners to infection and disease, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges unsanitary plumbing at the facility.

“In cells, NRC prisoners must contend with cell toilets that do not flush and will back up causing raw sewage to overflow inside the cell, sometimes covering the floor with standing wastewater,” the lawsuit says.

“Prisoners also lack adequate cleaning supplies to combat the filth in their cells, including the inability to clean cell toilets that are covered in feces,” according to the suit.

Prisoners have also reported toilets are covered in mold, according to the lawsuit. Interconnected plumbing sometimes leads to toilet water backing up into sinks where prisoners brush their teeth or which prisoners use to drink water, the lawsuit alleges.

“There have been instances in which plumbing backed up in the kitchen and showers. In these instances, human feces were seen floating on the kitchen floor and in the flooded communal showers,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges prisoners have to eat spoiled or rotten food or go hungry. Their complaints about rotten food are ignored by staff, the lawsuit says.

“Prisoners describe receiving the ‘Stateville special,’ a concoction of rotten chunks of meat with visible green patches, as well as seeing rodent feces in their food,”' the lawsuit alleges.

Mills and Bradford said the complaints are not exclusive to that IDOC facility. Bradford said he hopes the lawsuit will push the facility and the department to address the complaints highlighted in the lawsuit and to create more humane conditions in all of its facilities.

Mills said the reception center plays a unique role in the Illinois prison system, as it’s the center through which all state prisoners enter the system.

“Going into prison in general is a psychological and physical shock to people,” Mills said, adding that statistics show people are at higher risk of suicide or self-harm their first few weeks in prison.

“All those sorts of harms that happen are much more likely to happen in the first few weeks of prison,” Mills said. “And putting somebody in some of the very worst conditions in the entire department for those first two weeks just exaggerates all those.”

