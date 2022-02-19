Lawsuit: Suburban landlord’s refusal to rent to people with arrest records equals racial discrimination

CHICAGO - A former tenant is suing the owner of a Lisle apartment complex, alleging it bans people who have faced felony charges even if they were never convicted — a practice his lawyers say amounts to racial discrimination.
Robert Johnson, joined in the federal lawsuit by Wheaton-based HOPE Fair Housing Center, says he lived at Villages on Maple without incident for about 19 months when, in March, he sought to sign a lease on a smaller apartment.
According to the complaint, the property manager ran a new background check and discovered that Johnson, who is Black, had been arrested for possession of a licensed gun in 2015, when he was a security guard.
The case was dismissed a year later, the complaint says, but the property manager allegedly said it didn’t matter: Johnson had 30 days to leave or his rent would be doubled.
“People of color get the short end of the stick most of the time,” Johnson said in a statement.
After Johnson brought his complaint to HOPE, the group sent testers to Villages on Maple and other suburban apartment complexes that share the same owner, the complaint says. In every case, according to the lawsuit, the testers were told they’d be denied if they had a felony charge on their record.
Josefina Navar, HOPE’s director of enforcement, said such alleged blanket policies violate federal housing law.
“Housing providers can’t deny applicants based on arrest history,” she said. “An arrest really only shows someone has been suspected of doing something illegal.”
The Tribune sought comment from B&A Property Group, one of the corporate entities named in the lawsuit, but the company did not respond. Johnson’s lawyers declined to make him available for an interview.
Navar said landlords can’t have a blanket ban even on people who’ve been convicted, but must do individual assessments that consider the nature and severity of the crime, the amount of time that has passed, the person’s renting history and any evidence of rehabilitation.
Navar said given the disparities in the criminal justice system, prohibiting people with arrest records from renting an apartment is tantamount to racial discrimination. According to the lawsuit, 4% of people who live in Lisle are Black, while 28% of those arrested in the village are Black.
“Enforcing a policy has a heavier burden on people of color,” Navar said.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.
Photos: Murder of crows dump a problem at Missouri courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
Murder of crows dump a problem at federal courthouse
New lawsuits filed on behalf of two Orland Park teachers struck while leaving a Christmas party more than two years ago by a car allegedly driven by a since-deceased priest allege he was helped in evading a police investigation by another pastor at his church.
The sign comes about a year after a group of parents successfully pushed for the school — long named after Swiss American biologist Louis Agassiz — to change its name to the Harriet Tubman Elementary School.
Robert Johnson, seen on Feb. 18, 2022, is suing the owner of a Lisle apartment complex where he used to live, saying the owner unlawfully kicked him out after learning he'd been arrested, but not convicted, on a gun charge years earlier.