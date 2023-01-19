 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Lawsuit: Illinois agency wrongfully imprisoned children

  • 0
Child Welfare Illinois Lawsuit

Attorney Russell Ainsworth, right, encourages 18-year-old Janiah Caine, who was previously in the care of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as a minor, to "speak from the heart" during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit alleging the DCFS has wrongfully incarcerated minors in its care. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the offices of Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law in Chicago. Caine spoke about the consequences of being locked up for so long, and about losing her grandmother while she was incarcerated. 

 Erin Hooley, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Illinois Department of Children and Family Services wrongfully incarcerated hundreds of children in juvenile detention after a court ordered them to be released to their guardian, according to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday by Cook County's public guardian.

These children have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals of loved ones, said Cook County public guardian Charles Golbert, who acts as a lawyer for abused, neglected and dependent children. He spoke Thursday at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

"They're held for months after the time they should have been released, forced to remain in jail, forced to be under the conditions where they're confined, they're prevented from getting the same schooling they would get in the community, from being able to visit with their families, from being able to build the relationships that they need to prepare them for life," said attorney Russell Ainsworth, who is representing the young plaintiffs.

The problem has persisted for decades, according to a news release from the law firm of Loevy & Loevy, which is representing nine young people, mostly unnamed, as well as other children in similar situations.

DCFS director Marc Smith, who is named in the lawsuit along with several past and present agency officials, was held in contempt of court last year for continued failure to find permanent placements for two children in his care. They're among dozens of children who are ready for permanent placement after mental health or other types of treatment but for whom no homes available are available.

But previous legal action has not been enough to prompt reform in the troubled agency.

"Nothing else has worked," Ainsworth said. "The only thing that will change DCFS' practices is to sue them and hold them personally liable for their actions and force them to pay damages to the children who have been suffering harm for 30 years."

Plaintiff Janiah Caine, 18, was imprisoned wrongfully in juvenile temporary detention center for a "shocking 166 days over a one-year period," according to the lawsuit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Caine, then a minor, lost her grandmother during the time she was recommended for release but remained locked up, and was unable to attend her funeral.

"Everybody has that one family member you can always talk to and go to," Caine said at the news conference. "She was that person I had."

The teen couldn't reach her case worker, and "my grandma was getting sicker and sicker as we're just waiting and waiting ... it's a horrible feeling."

Caine said she and other detained youths spent the majority of the day locked up in small cells the size of a bathroom, with just a bed, a toilet and a sink. "Everybody knows you can go crazy just being in a room by yourself like that," she said.

In addition, the environment wasn't safe, and staff treated them badly, Caine said. "You don't know when somebody gonna hit you."

"They treat you like nothing. It's just so bad," she said.

DCFS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What to watch for the weekend of Jan. 20

'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz

'Outlander' renewed for eighth and final season on Starz

  • By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

"Outlander" viewers, rejoice.

'That '90s Show' is high in nostalgia but only half-baked

'That '90s Show' is high in nostalgia but only half-baked

  • Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

The fact "That '70s Show" premiered 25 years ago truly belongs in the "Time flies" basket, bathing the latest attempt to fire up the franchise…

Vin Diesel is not in 'Avatar' sequels, producer clarifies

Vin Diesel is not in 'Avatar' sequels, producer clarifies

  • By Lisa Respers France, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Sounds like people may have been too fast and furious when it comes to casting Vin Diesel in the "Avatar" sequels.

Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of 'The Daily Show'

Leslie Jones set to debut as guest host of 'The Daily Show'

  • By Marianne Garvey, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Leslie Jones is taking a seat at "The Daily Show" desk.

Channing Tatum says he might remake 'Ghost'

Channing Tatum says he might remake 'Ghost'

  • By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

"Ghost" might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • By Dan Heching, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building.

Beyond nostalgia, 'Night Court' doesn't make much of a case for sticking around

Beyond nostalgia, 'Night Court' doesn't make much of a case for sticking around

  • Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
  • 0

Revivals seldom come less ambitious than "Night Court," which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a sh…

Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

  • By Marianne Garvey, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen as a fellow housewife.

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling & Team on Adapting ‘Scooby-Doo’ Characters (VIDEO)

  • Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Plus, find out how Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton got into character.

‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’: Naveen Andrews & Megan Hilty to Star in New Freevee Comedy

  • Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Series is Inspired by 'Black-ish' producer Vijal Patel and his family's move from India to America.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Team Teases ‘This Is Us’ ‘Crossover Surprise’ in Season 2

  • Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Plus, might any stars of the NBC drama appear?

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Canceled at HBO Max After 2 Seasons

  • Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

The show's creator is hoping to find the series a new TV home.

‘Outlander’ Spinoff ‘Blood of My Blood’ About Jamie’s Parents Officially Green-Lit at Starz

  • Kelli Boyle, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Prequel series centers on Brian and Ellen Fraser's love story. Here, learn new plot details.

‘New Amsterdam’: Why Max’s Choice Between Helen & Wilder Played Out Like It Did

  • Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

'We wanted to leave it on this note of possibility,' says executive producer Peter Horton.

Jennifer Garner Drama Series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’: Apple TV+ Shares First Look (PHOTOS)

  • Martin Holmes, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

In the Apple TV+ mystery, she plays a woman whose husband mysteriously disappears.

‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Music City Matrimony’ (RECAP)

  • Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

The weddings get wrapped up as Season 16's couples get ready for the next phase of Lifetime's social experiment.

Jensen Ackles Likes Where ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Finale Left Beau & Jenny

  • Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Plus, what Ackles 'willed to happen' and those 'Supernatural' nods.

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s ‘Missing’ Husband Was Apparently Found Alive

  • Lisa Lagace, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

The interview with the 'Tiger King' star is over a year old, but Twitter just got wind of the news.

‘Ted Lasso’ Sets Season 3 Premiere for Spring — See Ted & Nate Face Off (PHOTO)

  • Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
  • Updated
  • 0

Apple comedy will return in the spring.

Now playing: Reviews of movies showing in theaters or streaming online

  • Tribune Newspapers Critics, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

(RATINGS: The movies listed below are rated according to the following key: 4 stars — excellent; 3 stars — good; 2 stars — fair; 1 star — poor.)

‘Maximum Vantage’ gathers 20 years of incisive columns by Bill Maxwell

  • Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
  • Updated
  • 0

For 25 years, Bill Maxwell wrote a column for the then-St. Petersburg Times and the Tampa Bay Times. His award-winning columns were also syndicated, appearing in more than 200 newspapers worldwide. Maxwell’s voice was among the most recognizable on the Times’ pages, not only for his clear and powerful writing but for his direct attack. He did not dance around issues, even the most contentious ...

‘Get Ur Freak On,’ Vegas: Lovers & Friends reveals 2023 lineup

‘Get Ur Freak On,’ Vegas: Lovers & Friends reveals 2023 lineup

  • Jason Bracelin, Las Vegas Review-Journal
  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS — Time to “Get Ur Freak On,” Vegas: Come May, hip-hop superstar Missy Elliot will hit the stage for her first billed performance since 2019. And it’s happening right here: Elliott is one of the headliners of Lovers & Friends, the hit throwback R&B and rap festival returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6 following two sold-out shows at the venue last spring. The loaded ...

‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations

‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations

  • Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and Spielberg isn’t nominated for best director. The only nomination for “The Fabelmans” came for ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service
  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2023, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The House of Wolves. Patterson/Lupica. Little, Brown 2. Hell Bent. ...

Review: Bill Nighy's elegant performance shows character's zest for 'Living'

Review: Bill Nighy's elegant performance shows character's zest for 'Living'

  • Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Conventional wisdom says it's a bad idea to remake a classic. Fortunately, "Living" ignored that wisdom. Akira Kurosawa's "Ikiru" is listed 72nd on Sight and Sound's 2022 director's poll of the 100 best movies and a rewatch confirms it has lost none of its luster. Check out the 1952 original, by all means, but don't overlook the tender British remake, "Living." It's especially worthwhile to ...

Review: 'The Son' is so bad you almost can't believe it

Review: 'The Son' is so bad you almost can't believe it

  • Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune
  • 0

With all the market research and focus groups that drive the movie world, it's rare for something as poorly conceived as "The Son" to make it through the cracks. Florian Zeller's bleak follow-up to his Oscar-winning "The Father" is only loosely connected to that movie, both in terms of story and quality. The title could refer to either Peter (Hugh Jackman), a crack political strategist, or his ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missouri House of Representatives introduces dress code for women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News