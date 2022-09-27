Lawsuit against Central Illinois nonprofit alleges sexual harassment by former CEO

SPRINGFIELD — A former employee of a Central Illinois nonprofit says in a new federal lawsuit that he was fired after reporting allegations of sexual harassment against the organization's former chief executive officer, who has since retired.

Luke Bryant was the director of special programs and services for Sparc, a Springfield-based nonprofit that receives millions of dollars in government funding for its programs that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Bryant alleges that his firing in July 2021 was retaliation for reporting "inappropriate conduct" on the part of then-CEO Greg O'Connor, who retired one day after Bryant was terminated.

The suit, filed in federal court in Springfield on Friday, alleges that O'Connor "made sexual advances and sexually harassed multiple employees," including Bryant.

O'Connor, who joined the nonprofit in 2009 and became its CEO in 2013, retired on July 29, 2021.

Reached Wednesday evening by Lee Enterprises, O'Connor denied the allegations, characterizing them as "silly" and "crazy."

"I was supposed to retire right before COVID and I agreed to stay for some event. And then COVID happened and I thought 'well, I can't really leave during COVID.' So I stayed," O'Connor said. "And then this allegation came up and I said, 'you know, I'm like a year and a half past when I wanted to retire, I'm not dealing with this.' So I left."

Per the lawsuit, Bryant said he first reported his concerns about O'Connor to Sparc's human resources director in May 2021. However, he said, she did not open an investigation and instead told O'Connor about the allegations.

Bryant alleges that O'Connor immediately took retaliatory actions that included changing his job duties, demoting him and making him move to a different job location.

O'Connor said the nonprofit asked Bryant to stop coming to some meetings, which he may have perceived as "retaliation."

"There were all kinds of issues, but he was pretty hostile to his coworkers at these meetings and so we asked him to stop coming," said O'Connor, adding that Bryant told him the allegations were from nine years in the past.

In the lawsuit, Bryant said that he sent an email through his attorney to O'Connor and Mary Trask — then president of Sparc's board of directors — outlining concerns over the alleged sexual harassment and apparent retaliation. He requested a “thorough and unbiased investigation.”

But instead, the nonprofit turned to the vice president of its board: Steve Nardulli, a retired Sangamon County Circuit Court associate judge.

Deeming Nardulli "far from an independent investigator" and concerned "that his investigation would be used to protect the interests of O’Connor," Bryant filed a charge of retaliation on July 6, 2021, with both the Illinois Department of Human Rights and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

John Baker, an attorney for Bryant, declined to provide Lee Enterprises with specific evidence against O'Connor or copies of complaints filed with the state and federal agencies.

Both agencies later issued a notice to Bryant allowing him to file a lawsuit under the Illinois Human Rights Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects employees and job applicants from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

On July 12, 2021, Bryant said, he sat for an interview with Nardulli after being told that doing so was a condition of his employment. The suit alleges it was clear Nardulli "had no interest in discussing or addressing Bryant’s allegations of sexual harassment or that he had been retaliated against" despite that he "clearly knew" about ongoing issues.

Just over two weeks later, Bryant was terminated. One day later, O'Connor retired from Sparc, according to the lawsuit. The social service agency would not address the allegations when asked by Lee Enterprises on Tuesday.

"On advice from our attorneys, I will not offer comment upon pending litigation," said current Sparc CEO Doug McDonald in an emailed statement.

O'Connor said he had nothing to do with Bryant's termination.

"The board fired him, I did not," O'Connor said. "And the board fired him because he had fired or people quit under him in the dozens and they were worried about staffing."

Sparc was founded in 1951 by a group of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, per its website. Its programs currently support about 300 people with disabilities.

The nonprofit operates 21 Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILAs) offering 24-hour residential support, vocational services, job placement, supported employment and other programs for the developmentally and intellectually disabled.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, a CILA is a living arrangement for adults in a group home, family home or apartment where eight or fewer unrelated adults with developmental disabilities live under supervision of the community developmental services agency.

The nonprofit reported employing 175 people in 2020, a number that was used to secure a $981,832 loan under the pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program. Those funds were forgiven, per government records.

The nonprofit reported just over $11 million in revenue in 2020, per federal tax records. About two-thirds of that came from government sources, such as contracts with the Illinois Department of Human Services.

That year, O'Connor collected a salary of $119,233.

Sparc board member John Howerter is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit along with O'Connor, Nardulli, Trask and the agency as a whole.

Bryant is seeking damages and reinstatement to his former position or relief equivalent to that.