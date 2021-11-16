Law eases voting for disabled, broadens sex designations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a law making voting easier for person with disabilities and creating a group to study removal of further barriers.

The law also makes adjustments in deadlines and other technical requirements for candidates in next year's primary election because it's later. Pritzker signed a law in June moving the primary from March 15 to June 28 because late-arriving 2020 Census numbers delayed the drawing of new congressional district boundaries.

Under the law, which takes effect immediately, any polling place that is accessible to voters with disabilities and elderly voters shall include at least one voting booth that is wheelchair accessible.

The Access to Voting for Persons with Disabilities Advisory Task Force will be composed of 15 members, three each appointed by the governor and leaders of the partisan caucuses in House and Senate. The groups must meet at least four times and publish its results.

Another change allows voters to designate sex on voter registration forms as “male," “female” or “non-binary."

The measure was sponsored by Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat, and Democratic Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville.

