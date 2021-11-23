Lane closure planned in Normal

NORMAL — The westbound lane of South Main Street at West Beaufort Street will be closed at 7 a.m. on Wednesday for sewer patch repair.
Work is scheduled to last until 11 a.m., weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
Call 309-454-9768 for questions.
