Lake Michigan ice coverage increasing with January’s freezing temps

CHICAGO - If you haven’t yet spotted ice shaped like thick pancakes or built up in sculptures along Lake Michigan, there may be more opportunities ahead.

Ice cover is ticking up as temperatures cool, and Lake Michigan could see peak coverage close to its long-term average, according to the latest projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, which records and models Great Lakes ice coverage.

As of this week, about 15% of the Great Lakes surface is covered with ice. Lake Michigan’s coverage — over 16% — is just below average for this time of year.

In parts of the region, a balmy December gave way to freezing January days. Lake Michigan’s surface temperature was still slightly above average heading into the new year and at 38 degrees around mid-January was hovering right above average, like the other lakes.

“With the cold weather we’ve seen, we’ve seen significant ice growth,” said James Kessler, physical scientist with NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. “Now we’re sitting pretty close to average for Lake Michigan.”

But, Kessler said, “It’s still pretty early.”

“The lakes are so big, and water has such high heat capacity, meaning that it takes a long time for the atmosphere to cool the lakes enough for them to freeze,” he said.

The latest projections from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab show overall coverage peaking close to 49% across the Great Lakes. The long-term average annual maximum ice cover is about 54%.

Lake Michigan, which generally doesn’t see peak coverage until at least mid-February, could see nearly 38% surface coverage this season, just below its long-term average of about 41%.

“We will have more ice,” said Jia Wang, ice climatologist with NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. And it could arrive as soon as this week as temperatures plunge.

Shallow Lake Erie could end up with nearly 71% covered, below an average 82% , while Lake Ontario — with a depth and smaller surface area that allows it to store heat — may approach 13%, still well below its average of about 31%.

“Superior right now is far below the average,” Wang said, with 5% to 6% surface coverage. But it could hit 52%, according to the latest projections, a 10% drop from its average.

The latest NOAA projections are a jump from previous estimates of near record-low coverage after accounting for the accumulation of freezing days and shifts in large-scale weather patterns, Wang said. Scientists update experimental projections throughout the season.

The forecast from the U.S. National Ice Center heading into this season projected below average cover on Lake Michigan.

Last year, all the Great Lakes experienced a top-five lowest ice covered January on record, going back to 1973. But ice increased in February as extreme cold arrived and maximum coverage peaked at nearly 46%.

“It was a particularly bizarre year,” Kessler said, with the lakes responding quickly to extreme shifts.

Lake Michigan had its second lowest coverage on record for January. And then topped out at 33%, thawing into spring.

Ice cover is highly variable, with some years seeing widespread coverage and others little, but overall is decreasing at a rate of about 5% per decade. Lake Michigan’s decline is less severe, while Lake Superior has seen the fastest loss.

Overall, there are fewer days with ice cover than there were decades ago.

The lakes are beholden to weather and large-scale climate patterns, as well as climbing temperatures in the Great Lakes region as human action, largely the burning of fossil fuels, continues to warm the globe at a rapid pace.

Open waters benefit the commercial shipping industry and result in fewer blocks for the U.S. Coast Guard to navigate. But with less ice coverage, fish that rely on ice cover for spawning may struggle. Shorelines have less protection against fierce winter storms and lake effect snow, dependent on open water, can be fueled as cool air temperatures mix with warmer water.

With diminishing ice, winter recreation may also take a hit — along with safety. More than two dozen fishermen were recently rescued in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after a chunk of ice split from the shore.

As for the Chicago lakefront, the only sights spotted from shore in the coming weeks will hopefully be a duck or two. Maybe a snowy owl flying overhead. And, whether in the form of smooth sheets, big clumps or giant Frisbees — more ice.

