Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots, is underway

Kwanzaa, the weeklong holiday that honors African American roots and traditions, has been celebrated for more than half a century.

Running through Jan. 1 this year, Kwanzaa was created in 1966, one year after the Watts Riot. In one of the largest and costliest riots of the civil rights era, more than 30 people died and more than $40 million worth of property was damaged.

The riot began when a young Black man, Marquette Frye, was arrested by a white highway patrol officer in the Los Angeles area. After Frye failed a sobriety test, he resisted arrest, which drew a large crowd to the scene. Frye was hit in the head by one of the officers, causing him to bleed. Accusations of police abuse circulated, followed by several days of unrest and the deployment of the California National Guard.

Maulana Karenga, an author, educator and activist, created Kwanzaa to strengthen the bonds within the African American community. He believed connecting people with their African roots through the expression of Nguzo Saba — the seven principles of building community — was a way for them to embrace their heritage.

Kwanzaa is traditionally celebrated by lighting the kinara, a seven-branched candleholder. The red, green and black candles represent the colors of the African American community.

Each day, a new candle is lit, representing the seven principles: unity (umoja), self-determination (kujichaguilia), collective work and responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).

Throughout the week, the community celebrates Kwanzaa through storytelling, music (particularly drumming), food and gifts.'

