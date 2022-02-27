 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Kankakee notes milestone of most female officers in history

  • 0

KANKAKEE — A police department outside Chicago has reported a milestone of having the most female officers in its history.

The Kankakee Police Department has 10 female officers currently, or roughly 16% of its 61 officers, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. The officers' experience with the department ranges from six months to more than 25 years.

Cook County man charged with stealing $40 from store while wearing plastic bag over his head

Three decades ago the department remodeled so that the two female officers serving at the time could have a locker room. The building was remodeled again in 2009 to add space for 11 female officers.

"Honestly, we are probably going to need a bigger locker room," said Chief Robin Passwater.

Passwater said efforts to attract female officers have paid off as there there has been a big jump in the number of female job applicants for the department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News