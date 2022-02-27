Kankakee notes milestone of most female officers in history

KANKAKEE — A police department outside Chicago has reported a milestone of having the most female officers in its history.

The Kankakee Police Department has 10 female officers currently, or roughly 16% of its 61 officers, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal. The officers' experience with the department ranges from six months to more than 25 years.

Three decades ago the department remodeled so that the two female officers serving at the time could have a locker room. The building was remodeled again in 2009 to add space for 11 female officers.

"Honestly, we are probably going to need a bigger locker room," said Chief Robin Passwater.

Passwater said efforts to attract female officers have paid off as there there has been a big jump in the number of female job applicants for the department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0