 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Kankakee filmmaker presents emotional screening in hometown

  • 0
Exchange-Kankakee Filmmaker

Bradley native Sam Sorich poses in the Paramount Theatre ahead of the screening of his short film "Seau de Sang" on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill., as part of the eight-part anthology film titled "8beats." Sorich created the film with childhood best friend Dan King, of Bourbonnais, who passed away during filming in 2019. 

KANKAKEE — When the end credits rolled recently in the main auditorium of the Paramount Theatre, there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

The screening of "8beats" concluded with a title screen that read "In loving memory of David and Daniel King."

Following a round of applause, filmmaker and Bradley native Sam Sorich stepped to the microphone to discuss the project, The Daily Journal reports.

"I grew up making films with Dan King, my best friend," shared an emotional Sorich. "Those were the best moments of my life."

In October 2019, Sorich and King were capturing footage at Starved Rock when King fatally fell from a cliff. They were shooting the last scenes of their film "Seau de Sang," the final film in the anthology "8beats," which screened in its entirety to the Nov. 3 audience.

Illinois faith groups aim to boost organ, tissue donations

The downtown Kankakee theater was filled with friends and family of Sorich's, as well as King's. In addition to Daniel, the film was also dedicated to David King, who Sorich said "gave us our first camera in fifth grade." The elder King was one of the original owners of King Music in Bradley and passed away a week before shooting began in 2017.

A post-screening Q&A was led by Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School communication teacher Steve Benoit. Both Sorich and King had been Benoit's students, and Sorich credits Benoit for being a major collaborator and supporter on the short films he and King made for the Homegrown Film Festival in 2013.

Exchange-Kankakee Filmmaker

Attendees arrive to Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill., for the premiere of "8beats," an eight-part anthology film featuring Bradley native Sam Sorich's short film "Seau de Sang." Sorich created the film with childhood best friend Dan King, of Bourbonnais, who passed away during filming in 2019.

"Speaking as someone who has seen you grow, I'm very proud of you," Benoit told Sorich during the Q & A. "From the days of getting phone calls that you'd broken into my classroom to edit, to now see (this film)."

"8beats" tells eight different stories from eight different teams of filmmakers from across North America who all came together in an online forum for Catholic filmmakers.

"We agreed movies in the religious space aren't very good, so we decided to try for ourselves," said Sorich.

When the process began in 2017, the filmmakers raised $80,000 via Kickstarter, which allotted $10,000 per short film. The films deal with various topics, including drug use, marital tensions and sex trafficking.

These eight films were Volume One of what Sorich hopes to be a continuing series. He said that the goal is to continue every year and include filmmakers from around the world.

Exchange-Kankakee Filmmaker

The opening credits of Bradley native Sam Sorich's short film "Seau de Sang" plays on the screen at Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Kankakee, Ill, during the movie premier of "8beats," an eight-part anthology film featuring Sorich's work. Sorich created the film with childhood best friend Dan King, of Bourbonnais, who passed away during filming in 2019. 

The title "8beats" comes from the eight blessings, or "beatitudes," listed by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount. They present a counterintuitive approach to leading a meaningful life.

"Screening '8beats' at the Paramount is a homecoming of sorts as both Danny and I had learned to love films and filmmaking in this theater at each other's side," shared Sorich, who was reminiscing with friends prior to the screening about having seen iconic films such as "Lord of the Rings" at Paramount.

"It's challenging to make and distribute a film, but I am thankful for all of the support we got," he said.

Sorich currently lives in Chicago with his wife, Ellie, and runs Glass Darkly Films, a Chicago-based film production company engaging the Catholic intellectual and artistic tradition through the cinematic arts.

For more information about "8beats" and to view the films on demand, go to 8beatsmovie.com.

A teen who loved dancing. An aspiring Border Patrol agent. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate.SEE MORE: Travis Scott Faces Lawsuits After 8 Die At Astroworld FestivalClearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.The dead ranged from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.Franco Patino, 21, was working toward a mechanical engineering technology degree at the University of Dayton, with a minor in human movement biomechanics, his father, Julio Patino, said in an interview. He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.Patino described his son as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was "pursuing his passion for art and media," his family said in a statement Sunday. He was just over two weeks short of his 21st birthday.He was attending the concert with Franco Patino, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Julio Patino. He was deeply committed to his family and was known as "Big Jake" by his younger cousins.Danish Baig, who identified himself on Facebook as a district manager for AT&T, and appeared to be a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, was among those who died at the concert, his brother Basil Baig said on Facebook."He was (an) innocent young soul who would always put others before him. He was a hard-working man who loved his family and took care of us. He was there in a heartbeat for anything. He always had a solution to everything," Basil Baig told ABC News.Brianna Rodriguez's family told People magazine that she was among those who perished at the concert. She was 16, a student at Heights High School and loved dancing, according to the family the magazine spoke with.Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science major at Western Washington University. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement Sunday: "By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day."Rudy Pena, of Laredo, Texas, was a student at Laredo College and wanted to be a Border Patrol agent, his friend Stacey Sarmiento said. She described him as a people person."Rudy was a close friend of mine," she said. "We met in high school. He was an athlete He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times."City officials said they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott. About 50,000 people were there.Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of density too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often either running away from a perceived threat or toward something, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bloomington Holiday Expo kicks off Christmas shopping season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News