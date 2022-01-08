Kane County officials hope to expand pre-arrest diversion program which aims to keep people out of jail

After receiving a $1.2 million federal grant, Kane County officials hope to expand a pre-arrest diversion initiative, including potentially to Aurora, aimed at keeping people out of jail.

The initiative currently operates in the Elgin Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Office and has been running since November. Instead of taking someone to jail or charging them with a low-level crime, participating police departments have the option to connect people to social services like a drug treatment center, mental health provider or a homeless shelter through the pilot program.

After an officer comes across a person suspected of committing a minor crime, officers can use their own discretion to decide if they want to make an arrest under the program, or refer the person to a social service group.

So far, three participants have entered the program. Participants who agree to enter the program will be paired with a case manager and will sign a contract agreeing to follow the course of action outlined by the manager. They could face criminal consequences for not living up to their end of the deal, officials said.

For instance, one participant was a homeless man without any identification, so the first thing a case manager began working on was getting him an ID because, without it, it is hard to find housing or become employed, pre-arrest diversion coordinator Martha Paschke said.

"Of the participants we have so far, one of their family members commented that they are a completely different person and said how beneficial it's been to have someone following through with them," Paschke said.

The newly-awarded grant from the U.S. Department of Justice allows the program to expand to additional police agencies in Kane County. Paschke said the team is meeting with Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross and city officials next week to share information about what they've seen so far in the pilot program.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said while department officials have not been involved in the process yet, they are "always interested in what our law enforcement partners are doing and seeing how it fits into our department."

So far, the biggest challenge in launching the initiative is trying to change the culture within law enforcement from making arrests to making referrals, Paschke said.

"It's a slow start, but it's to be expected with any new initiative," Paschke said. "Some don't want to be the first person to do this in fear of what if it goes wrong. Even if someone is enrolled in pre-arrest, they can be arrested again and that just means a lot more collaboration and follow-through. We don't want people falling through the cracks."

Paschke said officials are meeting with officers involved in the program and attending roll calls to help them understand what their mission is and to build trust.

"We don't want them to feel like they are referring a potentially dangerous person into a new program," Paschke said. "But we have to break down any of the common misconceptions. They have their way of doing things and we have to respect that, but we can show them this is a new tool to use."

Each department will create its own criteria for what a low-level offense is. In Elgin, they eliminated violent crimes, DUIs, domestic battery and violation of orders of protection from the program. They do not look at someone's past criminal history and convicted felons can enter the program.

To ensure officers are not biased in who they choose not to arrest, police officials said they'll be releasing monthly reports that show the demographics, how many referrals each officer is making as part of the program and how many cases are successful.

Officers can also make social referrals, meaning when an officer continuously sees an individual in trouble in the community and knows the root cause is untreated substance abuse, poverty or mental health issues, they can refer them to the diversion program before any criminal contact.

This is the second grant awarded to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office for the initiative after it received a $152,000 grant from the state of Illinois, which helped them hire staffing for the pilot program at the sheriff's office.

