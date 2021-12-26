Kane County health officials trying to keep vaccination hub open until end of May

Kane County officials are trying to keep the county's mass COVID-19 vaccination hub in Batavia open through May, but still have to confirm the extension of the lease for the site, work out who pays for utilities and most importantly look at increased staffing to give out the shots.

The county received a verbal agreement Tuesday evening from state officials to help provide staffing through the end of January for the vaccination facility after a shortage of staff prompted plans earlier this month to permanently close the site.

Several Kane County Board members expressed frustration over the closure announcement because they said they were blindsided by the decision. The health department reversed course and now has appointments running through the end of January at the vaccination hub.

The owner of the building containing the mass vaccination site, which formerly housed a Sam's Club, offered to lease the site rent-free to Kane County until the end of May. The county also has to finalize an agreement with Batavia, which has covered the utility costs for the vaccination hub since its opening.

The Kane County Health Department has put out a request for people to join its medical reserve corps and volunteer to administer shots at the facility. A federal executive order has expanded the scope of administering shots to EMTs, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, nursing students, dentists and pharmacists. Interested volunteers can go to kanehealth.com/pages/medical-reserve-corps.aspx or call 630-208-3801 for more information.

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog said she believes the mass vaccination site could become even more in demand as she watches the progress of a proposed federal vaccination mandate for employers of more than 100 people. If the mandate comes into effect, she believes the vaccination site must stay open.

After May, county officials said they'd have to find a new site for the vaccination hub, and Pierog said they've begun looking around and took the interim Kane County executive health director to see a potential site.

Michael Isaacson, assistant director of community health for the Kane County Health Department, said the county's vaccination site has been very busy.

Kane County Board member Ken Shepro said that leaves him even more baffled as to why the health department previously announced it was shutting down the site in early January, a move that has since been scrapped.

Kane County Board Public Health Committee Chair Jarrett Sanchez said Kane County is the only Chicago collar county running a mass vaccination site at this point, and most health departments have moved toward targeted vaccination clinics, like mobile clinics in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

Kane County health officials expressed the need for help finding vaccinators, and said the hub needs 27 people qualified to administer shots when the site is open.

Pierog said that while she understands health department staff is exhausted, the vaccine push must go on.

"I know it's tough, but you are soldiers here and you can't stop it in the middle of this battle because we're going to lose it," Pierog said.

