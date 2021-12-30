‘Joy of basketball’ keeps Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu was more than ready Wednesday for the challenge of trying to shut down Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Dosunmu’s defense on Young in the second quarter of the Bulls’ win Monday in Atlanta was a turning point in the game, so it was no surprise he was hoping for an encore performance Wednesday night at the United Center.

“It comes with the joy of basketball,” Dosunmu said Wednesday morning at the Advocate Center. “That’s something you live for — being able to guard the best players, being able to play in the biggest games, that environment in Atlanta. I was just grateful. When I got the assignment and first checked him, pretty much all the other stuff goes out the window.”

The Bulls played their final home game of 2021 on Wednesday, cruising to their fifth straight win with a 131-117 shellacking of the Hawks and improving to 22-10. It’s their longest winning streak in a continuous season since a seven-game run in 2017, and seven Bulls players scored in double figures, led by Zach LaVine’s 25 points on 10-for-13 shooting.

Dosunmu added 14 points off the bench, hitting six of seven shots, while Nikola Vučević had another double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds. The Bulls led by two points midway through the second quarter, then went on a 22-3 run to close out the half, heading into the locker room with a comfortable 74-53 lead.

They shot a sizzling 71.4 % (30-for-43) in the first half, connecting on six of 10 3-point attempts. The bench sank 9 of 10 shots in the half, led by Dosunmu’s 4-for-4 performance. The Bulls finished with a 61.9% field-goal percentage.

The Hawks came in with 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and two more who were injured, basically putting the load on the shoulders of Young, their all-everything point guard. Young came into the night ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points per game while his 9.3 assists per game ranked third. Dosunmu, who just came off the health and safety protocols list, helped prevent Young from taking over the game Monday, though Young still scored 29 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

Young had 26 points on 10-of-23-shooting and added 11 assists Wednesday.

“I know he’s a great player and I’ve been watching him a lot,” Dosunmu said. “I understood how crafty he is, how successful he is in pick-and-rolls, how he’s able to get downhill and get teammates involved. I just wanted to use my length to bother him that way — keep him in front and contest all shots.”

As the Bulls dealt with the absence of point guards Lonzo Ball (health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (left foot sprain), opportunities arose for Dosunmu and Coby White to fill the void.

Caruso was moving around well during the shootaround Wednesday at the Advocate Center but was unavailable for comment on his rehab. Interim coach Chris Fleming, subbing for Billy Donovan — who also is on the health and safety protocols list — had no update on Caruso, other than to say he’s “moving forward” and the team is taking a “conservative” approach to his return because of his physical play, which can be hard on the body.

For now, Fleming will be making the in-game decisions on Dosunmu and White, knowing what Dosunmu’s Ayo’s strong defense and typical boosts of energy bring as well as White’s potentially explosive offensive outbursts to the table.

Dosunmu’s length and stickiness on opposing ballhandlers seemingly give him a leg up on White, making up for the loss of the Bulls’ two defensive stalwarts, Ball and Caruso. But White’s ability to score in bunches, giving the Bulls another 3-point threat, can’t be ignored, especially with Ball out. White scored 17 points and added 12 assists in Wednesday’ win.

It’s not exactly a competition, but White’s inconsistent shooting in his return from left shoulder surgery could leave him vulnerable in the rotation when Ball and Caruso return. White was shooting 36.8% from the field in 13 games entering Wednesday and 27.3% on 3-pointers, well below his average from his first two years in the league.

Dosunmu, who like White recently came off the protocols list, has had up-and-down offensive stretches but has been consistently strong defensively.

“He doesn’t have a whole lot of fear in him,” Fleming said of the Morgan Park and Illinois alumnus.

The Bulls got a lift Wednesday with Derrick Jones Jr. returning from a hamstring injury, but Marko Simonović entered the health and safety protocols, joining Ball, Tony Bradley, Alfonzo McKinnie and Ersan İlyasova. The Bulls used their hardship exception on Simonović to sign Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, the Athletic reported.

Still, the Bulls were in much better shape, roster-wise, than the Hawks.

But that’s the way it has gone this month since the surge of the omicron variant, and no one was feeling sorry for the Bulls during the peak of their COVID-19 outbreak. The Bulls not only have managed to survive, but many players have taken their games up a notch with different lineups caused by the many absences. They came in with nine wins in 12 games since trouncing the Orlando Magic on Nov. 26, and their only two losses since the outbreak began Dec. 1 came with DeMar DeRozan out of the lineup after testing positive.

“It’s the culture,” Dosunmu said. “The culture that’s been set since day one of training camp. When we follow our coach and follow our roots and what makes us as a team we’ll be able to compete no matter who we have on the court.

“That’s what Coach Donovan always explained to us. We always have enough in the room to get it done.”

The Bulls finish out the month Friday afternoon against the Pacers in Indianapolis, ending one of the most unusual years in franchise history. Though 2021 began with a rebuilding team on the road to nowhere, it will end with a revamped roster and one of the league’s winningest and most intriguing teams.

No one saw this turnaround coming a year ago, which is why the Bulls are one of the best stories of 2021.

The losing was tough on everyone, Fleming admitted.

“It was tough on you guys, hey,” he said to reporters. “We all felt that. Maybe it makes it a little bit sweeter now.”

