Jelani Day Bill clears state Senate

SPRINGFIELD — Legislation prompted by the disappearance of Illinois State University student Jelani Day has been passed by the Illinois Senate.

The Jelani Day Bill would amend the state Missing Person Identification Act and require a medical examiner or coroner to notify the FBI if a body can't be identified within 72 hours of discovery.

Day, an ISU graduate student, went missing in August. His remains were found in the Illinois River near Peru. It's unclear how he ended up in the water.

The LaSalle County coroner ruled the death a drowning.

The case has brought national attention and calls to investigate the death as a hate crime.

